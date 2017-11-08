These Zodiac Make-Up Brushes For Your Star Sign Are *Everything*

Dreamy AF alert

From the best heels to buy according to your star sign to the discovery of a completely new star sign, we all love a bit of horoscope-themed news every now and then.

So you can imagine our joy when Spectrum announced they’re releasing Zodiac-inspired make-up brush collections just in time for Christmas. *Adds to wishlist* *underlines* *highlights*

The brand is known for creating pro make-up artist quality tools that are vegan friendly, with ranges coming in chic marbled patterns and unicorn brights.

Inspired by the four elements of astrology – earth, water, fire and air – the Zodiac brushes come in four different sets, each with a custom make-up bag based on the different elements.

The dreamy collections are limited edition though, so you’d better get ’em while the getting is good.

And if you’re unsure which element category your star sign falls under, check the handy list below.

Keep an eye on our stories for behind the scenes of our new #zodiac #makeupbrushes in action today for new tutorials by @bella_beaute1 on the beautiful and ethereal @bntmivy 😍😍😍 #spectrumcollections #spectrumbrushes A post shared by Spectrum Collections ® (@spectrumcollections) on Nov 7, 2017 at 6:45am PST

Fire: Aries, Leo, Sagittarius

Air: Aquarius, Gemini, Libra

Earth: Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn

Water: Pisces, Cancer, Scorpio

The limited edition Zodiac sets will be available on spectrumcollections.com for £49.99 from 29th November.

Words by Lucy Abbersteen