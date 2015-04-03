Ace Your Base:

When it comes to a 4-day-weekend you want a foundation that’ll go the distance and then some, after all, nobody wants to be topping up foundation when you could be topping up your wine glass – priorities! That’s why you need a seriously long-lasting base like Revlon’s ColorStay Makeup, £12.49, the clever foundation stays put for up to 24hours, so your skin will stay flawless ALL day (and night!)







Power Up Your Lashes:

For a full weekend of partying you need a big-impact mascara… Bourjois’ Volume Glamour Push Up Mascara, £8.99, has a jet-black formula that gives length, volume and a major curl, hello bambi lashes! The hi-tech wand loads up lashes whilst separating for a fuller-looking flutter instantly.

Cheeky Glow:

After a late night it’s no surprise that your skin will be left looking a little sad and sorry, so recharge your glow in one swipe with No7’s Pop & Glow Duo Blush & Shimmer in Sunrise Glow, £9.95. With a cream highlighter on one side a rosy pink on the other its perfect for perking up dull skin and giving an instant brightness boost. Plus, you can even rub a little of the pink onto the lips for a colour pop pout.







Second Day Hair Reviver:

If it’s a choice between sleeping off that hangover or washing your hair, we all know those extra zzz’s will win. That’s why you need to keep Batiste’s Heavenly Volume Dry Shampoo, £3.99, on hand. Not only does it banish greasy roots, but it also plumps up hair and gives a serious shot of volume. Spray through roots and then brush through and it’ll look like you’ve spent a good half an hour crafting a big, bouncy blow-dry.

SOS Recovery Face Mask:

After a long weekend out and about your skin will be in serious need of a little TLC to get you looking bright and ready for work on Tuesday morning. Try Masque Bar Brightening Sheet Masks, £9.99 for 3, they instantly banish discolouration and get skin glowing again in under 20mins.

By Victoria Jowett

