The 50p Hack To Clear Your Complexion, According To A Facialist

Want a skin saver that won't break the bank? This could improve your routine for good

Some of us are experiencing the best skin of our lives after enduring January booze-free… and then there’s the rest of us.

If, like us, you fell off the wagon early on, your skin (and your bank balance) are probably suffering. Enter facialist

Nataliya Robinson (nataliyarobinson.co.uk). Known as ‘the skin whisperer’, she has given us the simplest,

cheapest and most natural way to get brighter, tighter skin: Yoghurt.

Yes! A tub of 50p (approx) natural yoghurt could be the game-changer you need…

The Spot Zapper

‘Crush one aspirin into a little natural yoghurt and apply to blemishes for 10 minutes only, before removing,’ reveals Nataliya.

‘Aspirin consists of salicylic acid,which helps to reduce inflammation and soothe the skin. Spots are a build up of dead skin, and this consistency also works as an exfoliant, which removes the dead cells on the skin.’

The Make-Your-Own Mask

‘Apply a layer of yoghurt to the face and wait until it starts to dry and tighten,’ says Nataliya.

‘Once dry, apply a second layer. Repeat until you’ve applied three layers. Leave for 10-20 minutes and rinse off with water. Yoghurt cleanses and hydrates, and is great for those with red, flaky, itchy skin.

‘Do it once a week for 10 weeks to see results. Greek-style or kefir are your best options as they’re very pure, while coconut kefir is ideal for vegans.’

