Wunderbrow: We Test The Semi-Permanent Eyebrow Gel That’s Gone Viral

Wunderbrow claims to be waterproof AND smudge-proof. But does it live up to the hype?

If you haven’t encountered Wunderbrow before, trust us when we tell you that you’re in for a treat.

When we discovered that there was an eyebrow product that boasted the ability to withstand the elements – and our make-up wipes – we couldn’t quite believe our ears.

See: We Tried MAC’s Mischief Minx Palette On Three Different Skin Tones

Said to be able to last up to three days (yes, really), Wunderbrow’s formula uses a blend of hair-like fibres combined with specially treated pigments. According to the brand, these fasten onto both the skin and hair of the brow to create your ideal shape and definition.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Yup. This little tube of eyebrow gel claims to be ‘smudge-proof, budge-proof and completely waterproof’ – meaning, in theory, we should be able to hit the gym, jump in the pool or even go to sleep without losing our carefully drawn-on brows.

Winning.

Loved by celebrities and make-up artists, Wunderbrow caused widespread internet hysteria when it burst onto the beauty scene. In fact, you probably saw a number of Instagram videos popping up on your feed, with demos and splash tests making sure it went viral.

It was even one of the three top-selling products on Amazon earlier in the year, according to Allure.

Of course, after all of this hype, we had to get our hands on some to test out for ourselves.

The Glow Gang tried it out, and we have to say that the results were impressive.

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

The semi-permanent formula, which comes in five different shades, stood its ground against rigorous testing – which included a water pistol, a make-up remover wipe and some fierce-scrubbing with a tissue.

It’s fair to say that we loved Wunderbrow.

It’s a ‘yes’ from us.

Glow Gang will keep you in the loop with ALL of the weird and wonderful new beauty trends.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for a new video EVERY Sunday at 8pm.