The World’s Prettiest Face Mask Has Landed And We NEED It

B-e-a-utiful

Whilst choosing the right face mask for you is 99.9% to do with its skincare benefits – we won’t lie – there is an element of instagrammable-ness that we also take into consideration.

Because if you didn’t instagram your face mask, did you even do it?

Ok we jest. But yes, fun face masks get a big thumbs up from us… and now, we think we might’ve found the prettiest face mask in the world. Seriously, it’s gorgeous.

The World’s Prettiest Face Mask

OMG I think I just had a GLOWGASM 💦🙊✨I am so honored @tulura created a custom floral mask for me during my magical facial with one of her featured ingredients in her Tulura DUO- schisandra berry🍒 and #organic wild flowers 🌺💐Not only was it pretty this mask made my #naked skin glow like sweet buttery baby Jesus ✨ #glowyskin #namvoglow A post shared by Nam Vo 🌟GLOW🌟 (@namvo) on Aug 6, 2017 at 8:45pm PDT

Brought to our attention by makeup artist Nam Vo, the world’s prettiest face mask was actually made for her. Writing on instagram (of course) Nam explained:

“I am so honored @tulura created a custom floral mask for me during my magical facial with one of her featured ingredients in her Tulura DUO- schisandra berry🍒 and #organic wild flowers. Not only was it pretty this mask made my #naked skin glow like sweet buttery baby Jesus.”

WE WANT OUR SKIN TO GLOW LIKE SWEET BUTTERY BABY JESUS.

Whilst the gorgeous floral face mask might not exist IRL just yet, we’re hoping Tulura (a vegan, seasonal skincare brand) will bring them to the mass market. Because let’s face it – THEY’RE SO PRETTY. And who doesn’t love a pretty face mask?