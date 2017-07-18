7 Hyaluronic Acids To Hydrate The Driest Of Skins

Better, softer, younger looking skin in a bottle.

Whether you’re skincare savvy or not our guess is you’ve probably seen the words hyaluronic acid (HA) before. It sounds scary, but it’s actually just an ingredient that your skin is probably longing for right now.

You’d be wrong to make the connection between the words acid and any sort of skin burning or peeling. HA is actually found naturally in our skin and plays a major part in its ability to retain moisture.

A single molecule can hold up to 1000 times its weight in water. Basically, If your skin could ask for a drink, this would be it. Take a look at a baby – their skin has that radiant, plump glow about it, take a look in the mirror and, unless you’ve got a live in celebrity facialist, you’ll probably be met by a much duller, drier complexion.

Like with most things, as we age things start to go south and our body can’t produce as much HA as it used to. So we need to reach for products to give our skin the boost it needs.

Because HA holds so much water it has an instant plumping effect. The first thing you’ll notice is that your skin looks and feels more hydrated.

Once you’ve been using it for a while you’ll see an improvement in skin texture, your face will look firmer, smoother and fine lines and wrinkles will be less noticeable.

In other words, if you’re not already slathering the stuff on, you should me ASAP.

There are a lot out there, but here are 7 HA’s we swear by to get our skin through the summer months…

Mizon Hyaluronic Acid 100, £32

Medik 8 Hydra 8 B5 Skin Rehydration Serum, £40

Rodial Dragon’s Blood hyaluronic mask, £41.00

Pestle And Mortar Pure Hyaluronic Serum, £36

The Ordinary Matrixyl 10% + HA, £9.60

Dr Sebagh Serum Repair, £69

Paula’s Choice Resist Hyaluronic Acid Booster, £44