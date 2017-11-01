We Want Victoria Beckham’s £11 Moisturiser And You Will Too

Wait, it's how much...?

Victoria Beckham is our ultimate inspiration, and not just because of her Spice Girls days and her gorgeous family. She has a thriving fashion brand, launched fabulous beauty products in collaboration with Estee Lauder AND looks flawless. How can we not want to be a bit like Posh Spice ourselves???

We are here to reveal her go-to moisturiser, which will become your winter fave and can be yours for just under £11!

Natural beauty brand Weleda’s Skin Food is the product VB swears by, and for a reason. Skin Food is a universal saviour of dry, rough skin. It can be used on your face, elbows, hands and feet. It has extracts of viola tricolor, calendula and chamomile, in a rich, thick base of oils and beeswax, and promises to rehydrate your skin ASAP.

Weleda Skin Food, £7.50

BUY ME

Its simple green packaging may not shout miracle product, but trust us when we say it is because it leaves your skin feeling like velvet.

Here’s what Mrs Beckham told Into The Gloss about the product:

“My body secret is Weleda Skin Food. What I love about it is that it’s not particularly expensive and you can find it anywhere. The formula is so thick and buttery. When I have a tan, I’ll mix it with coconut oil—the same you use to cook with—and cover my entire body with it. I suppose some people may not like the greasiness, but it helps me hold on to the color. And by the time I leave the house, I feel as if it’s really sunk in. Like my skin’s had a good drink. I go through so many of these…I wish they had bigger ones.”

Weleda’s Skin Food is also loved by some of our other favourite celeb gals, like Rihanna, Adele, Julia Roberts. Basically, it must be good. Not only does it come with a long list of celebrity fans, but, we’ve tried it out ourselves and it really does do what it says on the tin. We can’t see this staying on the shelves for very long.

By Kristina Ivanova