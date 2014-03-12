Weekend Away? The Must-Pack Beauty Essentials We Won’t Leave Home Without

Promotional feature with NIVEA

Found! The ULTIMATE beauty packing list…

Holiday season is (thankfully) just around the corner, and let’s face it – most of us are already formulating the perfect packing list.

From capsule weekender wardrobes to well-thumbed travel guides, certain items are a total vacay must-have, including all the beauty essentials that’ll a) not take up ALL the room in our precious carry-on, and b) multi-task their way into Insta-feed history.

Once again, NIVEA is here to save the day.

Boasting everything from space-saving miniatures to cult make-up removers, NIVEA has all your holiday needs wrapped up in one clever collection – perfect for a city break, weekend wedding or last-minute #squad spa trip. Plus, this little haul isn’t going to break the holiday piggy-bank.

Yep, that leaves you some extra £££ for souvenirs. Hooray!

Here are the 6 NIVEA beauty essentials topping our holiday packing list this summer.

The multi-tasker

The NIVEA MicellAIR Skin Breathe Micellar Water is an effective 3-in-1 make-up remover that’ll gently cleanse your face of any impurities. Sweep over skin at the end of a day spent checking out galleries/markets to soothe and hydrate. Plus, the handy 100ml size means it can be stashed in your cabin baggage.

The moisturiser

If you’re visiting a city with warmer climes (lucky you), a moisturiser with sun protection is essential. The NIVEA Daily Essentials Light Moisturising Day Cream not only boasts SPF 15, but also contains both Vitamin C and anti-oxidants for a fresh finish – perfect if you’re finding your way round clammy public transport systems!

The lip saviour

Travelling, especially flying, can really dry our lips out. That’s why NIVEA’s Hydro Care caring lip balm is a bona fide top beauty buy. Providing long-lasting moisturisation and SPF 15 to boot, this little tube of lip-love can be carried everywhere to soothe and rehydrate.

The handbag heroes

Everyone knows how handy wipes are when travelling, and the NIVEA Daily Essentials Caring Micellar Cleansing Wipes are ideal for popping into your rucksack or handbag. Not only will the miscellar technology lift away make-up (including waterproof mascara), but the wipes will keep you feeling fresh throughout the day.

The all-purpose softener

Treating your skin to a layer of moisture post-plane journey is a real treat, and the NIVEA Soft Moisturising Cream with Jojoba Oil and Vitamin E is great for tackling any particularly dry areas – especially the knees, elbows and hands. Luckily for wanderlusters, NIVEA Soft also comes in a mini 25ml size that can be stowed in your carry-on.

The instant-freshener

When away on a fabulous excursion it’s important that we’re feeling fresh all-day long, which is why the NIVEA Invisible anti-perspirant (in a dinky 35ml miniature) is exactly what every holiday beauty kit needs. Offering up white mark and anti-yellow stain protection, this 48hr odour buster will keep you sight-seeing (or partying) long into the evening.