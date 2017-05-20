Wedding Make-Up: Everything You Need To Know

Your wedding make-up is such a vital part of the big day and when it comes to your wedding there’s already more than enough to think about! So we’re making things a whole lot easier for you with our wedding make-up tips and tricks for your big day beauty.

Before we get into the nitty gritty, here are a few vital things you need to remember…

It’s important to remember that on your wedding day, you don’t need to get carried away trying new things or following trends, you want to look like you. The very best version of you. Prior to your big day gather as many wedding make-up ideas you can and make sure you practice them on yourself. Whether you’ll be having a wedding make-up artist, or you’re doing it yourself, it’s seriously important to have a at least one trial. If you’re planning to wear fake tan, make sure you try it a couple of days before your trial, so you know exactly what colour your skin tone will be. Remember to take photographs (in natural light) at your make-up trial so you can see how the make-up will look in your wedding pictures.

Wedding Make-Up Must-Haves

Perfect your complexion…

It can be tempting to reach for the highest coverage foundation in your beauty arsenal, but here’s why you shouldn’t. Firstly you don’t want your skin to be caked in make-up, you’re guaranteed to be showered in hugs and kisses and leaving an orange smear on your friends and families’ wedding attire isn’t cool. Secondly in your wedding pictures a heavy foundation can look a little too much, that’s why you should go for natural make-up with a light to medium coverage and use a good concealer – just on the areas you need it.







Perricone MD No Foundation, £45

Hourglass Illusion Hyaluronic Skin Tint, £45

Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Invisible Cover Foundation, £29

All About That Base:

A good primer is essential on your wedding day, think of it as your make-up magnet. Want to find a really good one? Here are our favourites. Next you need to find the best foundation for you. Think about your skin type, is it dry, oily, combination?

Dry Skin: Go for Hourglass Illusion Hyaluronic Skin Tint £45, the hydrating formula won’t cling to dry patches but instead will give your a gorgeous healthy glow.

Combination Skin: Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Invisible Cover Foundation, £29, is the perfect middle ground for tricky combination skin types. It won’t cling to dryness but will stay put and keep you from getting shiny.

Oily Skin: Perricone MD No Foundation Foundation £45, gives a semi-matte flawless, natural finish with 24 hour staying power, plus the clever technology will help keep shine under control. Remember to finish with a dusting of translucent powder over your t-zone to keep oil at bay.

Vichy Dermablend Corrective Stick Foundation, £15

Dior Backstage Pro Fix It Concealer, £23

Concealers:

Eye Bag Banisher: Dior Backstage Pro Fix It Concealer, £23, works a treat for instantly brightening up dark circles, but the best bit? It contains a primer in the middle so it won’t crease and it wont budge till you tell it to! The formula is light but still packs a punch in the coverage stakes.

Super Spot Cover Up: Vichy takes the crown for the ultimate spot eraser with their Dermablend Corrective Stick Foundation, £15. the high cover stick blends easily and can be built up to hide any skin complaint, it can even be used to hide tatoos. Use a pinpoint brush for precision and apply directly onto the spot to avoid any cakiness.







RMS Living Luminizer, £30

Bourjois Cream Blush In Rose Tender, £7.99

Cheeky Picks:

Highlighter Hero: On your wedding day you want to light up the room, literally. That’s why you need to invest in a good highlighter. Meet the holy grail of highlighters, the RMS Living Luminizer, £30, it gives a beautiful ‘lit from within’ glow that makes your skin look bright and healthy – with zero glitter flecks in sight (yes, glittery cheeks on your wedding day is a no no, you want natural, not sparkle city). Keep your highlighter pressed onto the high points of your face, brow bone, cheekbones, bridge of the nose and your cupid’s bow.

Blush With Benefits: Switch up your powder blush for a cream formula like Bourjois’ Cream Blush In Rose Tender, £7.99. It gives a super natural, fresh-faced flush. Use a stippling brush to get a even finish over the apples of your cheeks.

By Terry Terrybly Waterproof Mascara, £33.50

Benefit They’re Real Push Up Liner, £18.50

Urban Decay Naked Palette 3, £38

All Eyes On You: When it comes to your eyes try and keep things in a neutral colour palette, you don’t want to look OTT. Firstly remember to prime your lids, then add a touch of pale gold or a rose-tinted sheen to perk up your eyes. Then you want to blend a matte shadow into your socket line for extra definition. For a palette that ticks every box, go for Urban Decay Naked Palette 3, £38. The lighter shades are great for lids and the darker ones can be used as a liner with a little help from an angled brush.

Flawless Flick: A feline flick can be a great way to define your eyes whilst still looking chic and classy, perfect for the big day. The key is finding the right formula, you need one that will stay put from morning till your last dance, and you can bet Benefit’s They’re Real Puch Up Liner, £18.50, won’t budge.

Fancy Flutter: For your wedding you want to steer clear off clumpy spider lashes, instead you want to enhance your lashes by adding a few individual false lash clusters to the outer edges. Then you want to add a few coats of By Terry Terrybly Waterproof Mascara, £33.50, for a gorgeous bambi-eyed flutter.







NARS Matte Lipstick in Dressed To Kill, £20

YSL Rouge Volupte Lipstick in Nude Biege, £26

Giorgio Armani Rouge D’Armani Sheer Lipstick in 502, £27

Tom Ford Lip Colour In Adriano, £26

Get Lippy: Corals, roses, pinky nudes… Finding the right lipstick for your wedding is really personal. The best way to find the right pink to perk up your skin, or the creamy coral that brings out the gold in your eyes, is to head down to your local beauty hall and get swiping (but remember to bring a stash of baby wipes, so you can get experimenting).

Lockdown Your Make-Up: For an extra guarantee that your make-up will stay perfect all day (and night) finish with a spritz of Urban Decay’s All Nighter Make-Up Setting Spray, £21. It’ll keep you flawless for a whopping 16hours – even if you get a little carried away on the dance floor!

Victoria Jowett









Want to whip your skincare routine into shape ahead of your big day? Head over to our sister site Powder to get product recommendations that are chosen just for you.

