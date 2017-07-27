Literally, who knew?

Skincare probably isn’t the first thing that springs to mind when you think of watermelon, but the pink juicy fruit is causing a bit of a buzz in the beauty world and it’s mostly thanks to Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask.

If you hadn’t heard, the K-beauty brand’s facemask had a 5000-person waiting list and promises better, brighter skin overnight. Dreamy? Yes. Available in the UK? No.

We don’t like feeling left out (beauty FOMO is real), so we found out why watermelon is so great for our faces and how we can get our hands on it too.

Forget face creams, turns out the best way to reap the benefits is to slice up a melon and slather it on your face.

Rich in potassium and antioxidants it’s a natural toner, so tightens pores and helps to refine your complexion.

As you probably guessed by the name, it has a very high water content, which makes it an instant thirst quencher for dehydrated skin and a soothing treatment for sunburn.

If you’re acne prone it also works wonders thanks to lycopene, an anti-inflammatory and exfoliating natural acids. Finally, vitamins A and C pack an anti-ageing punch.

The best part is you needn’t part with a penny (minus the cost of the melon, obvs) to get superb skin, just mash it up and spread over your face and bod.

If that all sounds too traumatic, you can still get your fix with these…

