Voluminous Hair: Your 5-Step Summer Survival Guide

This season is all about #HairFirstFashion that’s 100% volumised…

Oh, summer – how we heart you! Yes, the warmer weather has (finally) arrived, and we’re ready to rock a gorgeous new summer look, that starts with our hair.

That’s right ladies, forget spending all those pennies on new threads – it’s time to let your locks do the talking. TONI&GUY’s new #HairFirstFashion ethos urges us to do just that, by playing with trend-led hairstyles that’ll ultimately become the focus of our summery style overhaul.

‘Hair is such an important feature,’ says TONI&GUY Products Brand Ambassador, Indira Schauwecker. ‘It frames our face and can be styled in different ways. Plus, it’s what gives your overall look individuality.’

Her advice? Now *this* is where it gets interesting…

Indira suggests an entirely new way of getting ready – by doing your hair first, then styling your outfit to compliment it. So that’s braids before Bardot tops, ladies.

From glitter-fuelled festivals to the ultimate beach vacay, we’re filling our calendars with all THE very best events to be seen at, so we want our hairstyles on point and full of va-va-volume, especially when humidity threatens. Plus, when you’re hair looks gorgeous, big and bouncy, who needs a new summer wardrobe?

Need a little inspo to get started? Try Indira’s tried-and-tested tips for adding volume and #BeatHairBoredom with hair first fashion looks from TONI&GUY.

1. Start off right

Volumising shampoo and conditioner give your hair a fantastic boost – try TONI&GUY Volume Addiction range for healthy hair that’s not weighed down. And remember: keep conditioner off the scalp, using it mostly from the mid-shaft to the ends.

2. On the flip side

Use your finger to lift the roots of your hair while blow-drying, or flip your head over and dry your hair upside-down. Maximise the effect with TONI&GUY Volume Plumping Mousse.

3. Spray-on bounce

TONI&GUY 3D Volumiser Spray creates body and fullness from root to tip, with a touch of shine. Mist on dry hair, but be sure to apply it section by section for even distribution.

4. Parting ways

Changing your parting can add instant volume to fine hair. And if you apply a boosting product like TONI&GUY Body Amplify Creation Hairspray to roots after drying, you’re talking super-charged volume.

5. Sweet and salty

Salt spray is a hair saviour. Apply with your hand about a foot away from your hair, and spray on generously. TONI&GUY Sea Salt Texturising Spray can be applied to dry hair too, using the scrunch method. Layering product rather than applying it all at once can seriously help build some extra volume.

So, who’s up for giving #HairFirstFashion a go this summer? It’s the easy way kick-start your summer outfits, especially now you’re armed with the right products and know-how. Bring on big hair!