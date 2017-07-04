This Viral Nail Instagram Is Every Girl’s Worst Nightmare
Oh gahd #nailfail
At first glance you might not be too offended by this photo but following closer inspection, you will soon realise that what you are witnessing is nothing short of a complete and utter crime!
Last week, Angela Blemmings posted this photo on Instagram with the following caption, ‘This is what happened to my client when she went into a different local nail bar without doing her research’. The victim in question is a poor lady named Emma Jones from Manchester who, having requested a ‘round manicure’, was instead left with fingers which seem to be half-human, half-unicorn, as the acrylic nail actually covers the entire finger tips.
Feeling too embarrassed to say anything, Emma left the salon and immediately visited Angela, a qualified nail technician, who found the situation so shocking (and rather hilarious), she had to take a picture and post the evidence online.
Angela Blemmings
This is what happened to my client when she went into a different local nail bar without doing her research 😂😂 i couldn’t believe my eyes so I had to get a picture 😂😂😂😂 £35 she paid for these
Since then, the image has gone viral, circulating on Facebook and having already received over 10,000 shares by a very shocked public, one writing, ‘Oh my actual god I can’t believe they even did that!’
Luckily for Emma, Angela managed to rectify the monstrosity by filing her nails thinner, removing the ‘acrylics’ and reapplying a new, more socially acceptable set in a different colour.
Angela told MailOnline, ‘When I removed them I noticed they hadn’t pushed back her cuticles and had gone over her cuticles with the acrylic, so I had to be very careful when I soaked them off. Her cuticles were very sore and irritated’.
So let this be a lesson for you ladies. Make sure you know exactly who is doing your nails this summer and when you ask for a ‘round manicure’, make sure that the technician knows not to take you QUITE so literally!
By Ella Bull