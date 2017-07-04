This Viral Nail Instagram Is Every Girl’s Worst Nightmare

Oh gahd #nailfail

A post shared by EyeCandy Salon (@angelablemmings) on Jul 3, 2017 at 7:25am PDT

At first glance you might not be too offended by this photo but following closer inspection, you will soon realise that what you are witnessing is nothing short of a complete and utter crime!

Last week, Angela Blemmings posted this photo on Instagram with the following caption, ‘This is what happened to my client when she went into a different local nail bar without doing her research’. The victim in question is a poor lady named Emma Jones from Manchester who, having requested a ‘round manicure’, was instead left with fingers which seem to be half-human, half-unicorn, as the acrylic nail actually covers the entire finger tips.

Feeling too embarrassed to say anything, Emma left the salon and immediately visited Angela, a qualified nail technician, who found the situation so shocking (and rather hilarious), she had to take a picture and post the evidence online.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Angela Blemmings This is what happened to my client when she went into a different local nail bar without doing her research 😂😂 i couldn’t believe my eyes so I had to get a picture 😂😂😂😂 £35 she paid for these

Since then, the image has gone viral, circulating on Facebook and having already received over 10,000 shares by a very shocked public, one writing, ‘Oh my actual god I can’t believe they even did that!’

Luckily for Emma, Angela managed to rectify the monstrosity by filing her nails thinner, removing the ‘acrylics’ and reapplying a new, more socially acceptable set in a different colour.

Angela told MailOnline, ‘When I removed them I noticed they hadn’t pushed back her cuticles and had gone over her cuticles with the acrylic, so I had to be very careful when I soaked them off. Her cuticles were very sore and irritated’.

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

So let this be a lesson for you ladies. Make sure you know exactly who is doing your nails this summer and when you ask for a ‘round manicure’, make sure that the technician knows not to take you QUITE so literally!

By Ella Bull