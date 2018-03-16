Victoria Beckham Is Launching Her Own Skincare Line – Here’s What We Know

WE. CAN'T. WAIT.

From the editors of Marie Claire UK

Victoria Beckham ruled herself out of the highly-anticipated (and rumoured) Spice Girls tour earlier this month, with the 43-year-old confirming, ‘I’m not going on tour. The girls aren’t going on tour.’

While rumours were buzzing around as to why a Spice Girls tour wouldn’t be happening – at least with all five OG women – most people suspected that VB might be invested in another project – you know, aside from her mega fashion brand, charity work and being the mother of four.

Sure enough, Victoria confirmed the news on International Women’s Day, announcing in a live conversation with Nicola Mendelsohn (VP EMEA, Facebook) that she would be launching her own skincare range.

More: The Spice Girls Have Bagged An Invite To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Wedding

‘I am currently in the process of creating my own colour, my own line of skincare creams, and a perfume,’ VB announced – streamed live from her Dover Street store. ‘As a woman, I want to make the things I need in my life, the things that are missing.’

To VB fans this move is far from unexpected, with Victoria collaborating with Estée Lauder to create a 14-piece product collection for the past two years – going on to completely sell out.

We are still dreaming about her iconic (and again sold-out) illuminating cream, Morning Aura.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

More: Mel C Speaks About Battling An Eating Disorder While In The Spice Girls

But what can we expect from her skincare range?