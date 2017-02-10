A First Look At The Victoria Beckham X Estee Lauder Spring Makeup

Posh’s make up is *very* posh

With a major designer label under her belt, model points and a stellar past pop career, we can’t think of anyone better than Victoria Beckham to create a make up collection.

Which is why, when she teamed up with the iconic British beauty brand Estee Lauder to create a line of incredibly chic make up pieces, we were instantly hooked. The mum-of-four has worked with the likes of Pat McGrath, Charlotte Tilbury and Val Garland and so knows exactly what works.

Never one to take the back seat, VB has been busy promoting her beauty line, even making a video for US Vogue showing off some seriously amazing make up talents. The ex-Spice Girl did a perfect 5-minute face, doing her signature major smoky eye and dewy base.

Speaking to US Vogue, Victoria said that she’s always been a huge make up fan, keeping “tiny, tiny little worn-down samples, and little eye shadows I’d mixed myself” when she was just 18-years-old.

As with all of her ventures, VB was involved at every stage, testing out the products herself until she was happy with each and every end result.

Victoria Beckham X Estee Lauder has been grouped into city-inspired mini collections, all inspired by the 42-year-old’s travels. London is “a bit edgy, a little bit rock ‘n’ roll, a little bit sweaty,” while LA is “strong, youthful and fresh” and NYC is “all about statement colour.”

Thank you Anna and everyone @voguemagazine for your support. #VBxEsteeLauder @EsteeLauder @normanjeanroy X VB A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Aug 19, 2016 at 10:18am PDT

As well as the glow-giving highlighter the collection features a range of eye shadows and eyeliners designed to give the wearer that lusted after VB smoky eye. There are also 3 lip products, one being the matte, orange-based tone Vic felt was “a bit younger, a bit fresher, more modern” than a classic red-red.

So, it was no surprise that her first line went down a storm and ever since we’ve been eagerly awaiting her next drop. Well, it’s finally here folks. Her latest Spring collection is just as sleek and has a range of beachy bronzes, shimmering shadows and another perfectly wearable daytime nude lipstick.

You’ll have to wait till the 17th February, but head to Selfridges, Harrods, Harvey Nichols, Brown Thomas and Fenwick Newcastle or victoriabeckham.com to get your hands on the new products.