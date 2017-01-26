In need of a super easy Valentine's Day make-up look? We've got you covered...

Whether you’re all loved up or embracing (G)alentines this February 14th, there’s no better excuse to switch-up your beauty. But because we really don’t have the time for hours and hours of glam-time, we’ve come up with a fail-safe Valentine’s Day make-up look that you can do in three easy steps.

Brush up your eyebrows and fill in any sparse areas with a light coloured pencil. If you’re going on a first date this Valentine’s, we think less is more in the brow department. Yes we love a bushy natural look, but steer clear of any harsh lines and ‘insta-brows’

It’s all about the eyes – so use a liquid liner to draw a simple cat flick on the top of your lash line. This will make your eyelashes look thicker and fuller. If you’re a false lash wearer, add some falsies to amp up the glamour – but keep it natural if you’re scared and just go for mascara.

Finally, glossy pouts are back! But don’t worry, the gloopy finishes are a thing of the past with new balmy formulas taking over our beauty shelves.

Pump some serum through your locks for a hit of shine and ta-daaa you’re date night ready!