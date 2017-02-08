Valentine’s Day Beauty Gifts 2017
Love from you to you
Valentine’s Day is pretty cringe whatever you do, so this year why not at least make it all about self-love? Think of February 14th as the perfect excuse to treat yo’self.
Who cares if you have a date or not? Light those candles, take that bubble bath and get ready for some serious pampering thank to these romantic beauty buys. Because if you can’t love yourself, how the hell you gonna love somebody else?
Tom Ford Cheek Colour, £48
Yes it’s spendy but don’t you deserve it? No one does luxury better than Tom Ford and we can see this romantic blush having pride of place on our makeup bag for years to come.
bareMinerals Gen Nude Matte Liquid Lipcolour, £17
It wouldn’t be Valentines if you didn’t get at least a little nude. Nude lipstick that is. We’re obsessed with all 40 of the bareMinerals brand new lipsticks. The range consists of gorgeous lipsticks, dreamy lip glosses, plumping lip liners and non drying liquid lipsticks. Which one will you choose?
Beautyblender Bubble, £16
To celebrate its fifteenth anniversary (can you believe they’re 15?!) Beautyblender has been given a romantic pink makeover – and doesn’t it look cute? We want.
Too Faced Sweet Peach Eyeshadow Palette, £39
We can’t get enough of Too Faced’s latest cult palette. The stunning buttery shades blend like a dream and smell like peaches.
Colab Paradise Dry Shampoo, £3.49
Because nothing says romance quite like a lie in. Hit the snooze button, skip the hairwash and treat your hair to this delicious coconut scented dry shampoo.
‘Love you, Love you Lots’ Bar soap, £4.25
This Valentines, grab a gift that gives back. At Lush, their Valentine’s Day special ‘Love you, Love you lots’ bath soap is 100% vegetarian, ethically sourced, fights animal testing and are handmade with natural packaging. Talk about sharing the love.
Starskin Dreamkiss – Plumping & Hydrating Bio-Cellulose Lip Mask x 2, £8.50
It goes without saying that we are really into masks at the moment. But lip masks? We’re OBSESSED. Prep your pout with this Starskin’s lip mask duo – one for you and one for your SO (or at least that’s what you’ll tell him).
Bella Freud Mini Candle Set, £75.00
Nothing says ‘I love you’ quite like a pricey set of candles. Plus these ones are Valentines red, adorably small AND made by Bella Freud. Sold!
Ilia, ‘Strike It Up’ Lipstick, £21
We have heart eyes for this ulta-hydrating Ilia lippie. The universally flattering red is made ethically and contains 85% bioactive organic ingredients. Loving to the environment and to our skin? We’re bulk buying now.
Kiko Matte for You Valentine’s Day Collection, from £3.40
Treat yourself to the ultimate beauty bargain with this pretty Valentines range from Kiko.