Valentine’s Day Beauty Gifts 2017

Love from you to you

Valentine’s Day is pretty cringe whatever you do, so this year why not at least make it all about self-love? Think of February 14th as the perfect excuse to treat yo’self.

Who cares if you have a date or not? Light those candles, take that bubble bath and get ready for some serious pampering thank to these romantic beauty buys. Because if you can’t love yourself, how the hell you gonna love somebody else?

 

bareMinerals Gen Nude Matte Liquid Lipcolour, £17

It wouldn’t be Valentines if you didn’t get at least a little nude. Nude lipstick that is. We’re obsessed with all 40 of the bareMinerals brand new lipsticks. The range consists of gorgeous lipsticks, dreamy lip glosses, plumping lip liners and non drying liquid lipsticks. Which one will you choose?

