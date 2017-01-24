Send to a loved one (or just gift yourself) to one of these super pretty V-Day treats...

As soon as Christmas and New Year is over, shops suddenly begin sprouting red love hearts and cutely teddy bears. Whether you’re a mega fan or could take it or leave it, there’s no avoiding the Valentine’s Day scrum.

See: Why You Need To Get To Know Blorange Hair

If you’ve just started dating and are planning on spending the evening being wined and dined by your love, a new fragrance or oil to make your skin glow like Gigi Hadid’s is a must.

Rosy beauty buys, perfect for Valentine’s Day

Been dating a while and sure your lover is going to rock up with wilted flowers and sad face? Head off V-Day gift disappointment by sending them this rosy link.

Read: The Shocking Truth About BB Cream

And, hey. If you’re single treat yo’self! Then meet up with all your single mates and get on the cocktails, #Galentines.

You know it makes sense…

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk, £23

Possibly the sexiest shade of matte lipstick we have ever seen. This new limited edition hippie is bound to get you a snog or two.

Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G in Valentine, £23

Then again, *this* might be the sexiest lipstick we’ve ever seen! The beauty queen has launched two incredible lip colours. This is a lighter, glossier pink. Perfect for a first date.

Lancome La Rose A Poudrer, £TBC

If Belle from Beauty and the Beast used a highlighter it would be this. Sparkling highlighting powder is set over the petals of the rose set inside a macaron-style box.

Sunday Riley Rose Flora Hydroactive Cellular Face Oil, £70

Nourish tired skin with this luxe face oil. The blend of exotic roses helps to tone the skin while essential oils encourage fine line to disappear.

By Terry Baume De Rose, £39

This revitalising glam helps to nourish and rebuild lips and cuticles. It also smells divine.

Jo Malone Red Roses Cologne 100ml, £86

Anyone who likes roses with fall head over heels in love with this fresh scent. Lemon and honeycomb bring a sharpness to the floral notes.

Zoeva Rose Gold Luxury Set, £65

Upgrade your kit with a swanky new rose gold brush set. This one has every tool you need to look your best this V-Day.

REN Moroccan Rose Otto Body Lotion, £26

Slather this divine smelling lotion all over after a shower and bask in the scent of roses.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Chantecaille Rose Eye Makeup Remover, £33

Swipe away your make up in the most delicate way with Chantecaille’s rosy remover.

Essie Nail Polish in Pink Glove Service, £7.99

Turn your tips into the rosiest talons with Essie’s dreamy pink shade.

The Organic Pharmacy Rose Skincare Gift, £95

Yes, it’s pricy, but if you’re going to gift yourself something gorgeous then why not a face-saving skincare kit? In this trio of joy you get the Double Rose Rejuvenating Face Cream, Rose Balm and Rose Cleansing Gel. It goes without saying that each product smells heavenly. We still said it.

Diptyque Roses Candle, £20

A classic scented candle to make the process of getting ready for a date that little bit less nerve-wracking.

Marc Jacobs Air Blush in Kinks & Kisses, £28

The perfect blend of pinch-your-cheeks pink and soft peach to pep up winter worn skin.

Stila Stay All Day Matte’ificent Lipstick in Bisou, £15

When a lipstick is named after the French word for ‘kiss’ it would be rude not to slick it on and then snog someone, right?

Roger & Gallet Gingembre Rouge Intense EDP 50ml, £40.50

This spicy version of a rosy fragrance is perfect if regular rose perfumes are usually a bit too girly for you.