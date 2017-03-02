We NEED it

Everyone loves Urban Decay. From their eyeshadow primers to super-pigmented longwear lipsticks, there’s not an Urban Decay product that disappoints. But now there’s a new collection we’re excited about, and that’s Urban Decay Skincare.

Make-up starts with great skin, and that’s how Urban Decay skincare came about. Armed and ready to cleanse, scrub, revitalise and moisturise skin – the new Urban Decay skincare line will make sure your skin is in tip-top shape before make-up application.

Announcing the launch on their instagram page, Urban Decay shared images of their new collection and oooooh we want it all.

Urban Decay skincare

There’s two lines: The Rehab Make-Up Prep and Meltdown Make-Up Removers.

The Rehab Make-Up Prep

The Rehab Make-Up Prep includes the following:

Hot Springs Hydrating Gel,

Pore Refining Peel,

Pretty Gritty Skin Polish,

Oxygenated Bubble Mask,

Moisture Layer Eye Roller,

Lip Love

All designed to prep your skin for make-up and basically keep it in pristine condition.

The Meltdown Make-Up Removers

The Meltdown Make-Up Removers collection includes:

Dissolving Spray

Lip Oil Stick

Cleansing Oil Stick

all of which can help you take off your make-up at the end of the day.

The Urban Decay skincare collections launch onto Urbandecay.co.uk on the 13th April. We. Can’t. WAIT.