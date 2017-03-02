Urban Decay Is Launching A Skincare Line
We NEED it
Everyone loves Urban Decay. From their eyeshadow primers to super-pigmented longwear lipsticks, there’s not an Urban Decay product that disappoints. But now there’s a new collection we’re excited about, and that’s Urban Decay Skincare.
Make-up starts with great skin, and that’s how Urban Decay skincare came about. Armed and ready to cleanse, scrub, revitalise and moisturise skin – the new Urban Decay skincare line will make sure your skin is in tip-top shape before make-up application.
Announcing the launch on their instagram page, Urban Decay shared images of their new collection and oooooh we want it all.
Urban Decay skincare
There’s two lines: The Rehab Make-Up Prep and Meltdown Make-Up Removers.
The Rehab Make-Up Prep
The Rehab Make-Up Prep includes the following:
- Hot Springs Hydrating Gel,
- Pore Refining Peel,
- Pretty Gritty Skin Polish,
- Oxygenated Bubble Mask,
- Moisture Layer Eye Roller,
- Lip Love
All designed to prep your skin for make-up and basically keep it in pristine condition.
The Meltdown Make-Up Removers
The Meltdown Make-Up Removers collection includes:
- Dissolving Spray
- Lip Oil Stick
- Cleansing Oil Stick
all of which can help you take off your make-up at the end of the day.
The Urban Decay skincare collections launch onto Urbandecay.co.uk on the 13th April. We. Can’t. WAIT.