Everyone loves Urban Decay’s Naked Palettes. From their cult original to brand new Heat palette – everyone’s got a fave. But now, it’s been reported that Urban Decay are getting rid of one of the original naked palettes and we’re more than a little bit gutted.

Yep the Urban Decay Naked Smoky palette is apparently permanently leaving the Naked collection. The palette – that features the besssst range of bronze and grey shades – only launched two years ago and quickly gained a cult following.

Urban Decay Naked Smoky Palette

In a statement released to Teen Vogue the brand commented: “At Urban Decay, we are never ‘done’; this means we always look for ways to make our products better. Every time we create a new product, we come at it with a fresh perspective and make it technologically innovative and relevant for now. Unfortunately, this sometimes means discontinuing products people love, in order to launch new products we think you’ll love even more!”

Whilst it might be the end of Naked Smoky, there’s six other Naked shadow palettes that we still love:

The original, golden bronze Naked, £39.50

the taupe-shaded Naked 2, £39.50

the rose gold hued Naked 3, £39.50

the mini Naked Basics, £24

the Naked 2 Basics, £24

and of course, the latest (and our personal fave) Naked Heat, £39.50.

So if you’re a fan of the Naked Smoky, SAVOUR THOSE PANS – because once they’re gone… they’re gone!