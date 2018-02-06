Urban Decay Is Bringing Us A New Naked Palette And We Need It Now

SOUND THE ALARM

The makeup moguls over at Urban Decay have just casually dropped some MAJOR news over on Instagram.

Yup. The brand has something of a cult following thanks to its series of Naked palettes, with the latest offering – Naked Heat – taking this hysteria to new heights.

It seems as though, eight months after that big launch, Urban Decay has decided to bring out a spin-off of the much-loved palette.

Teasing the big reveal on Instagram, UD wrote: ‘They say good things come in small packages… we’ve got a 🔥 little 📦 coming for you, UDers! 😏 #staytuned’.

Ooh.

And we didn’t have to wait for long, as just one day later the Naked Petite Heat palette was unveiled.

Bringing the fire with six new shades, all nodding to the hues seen in the original palette, the mini-me version includes Inhale, Vibrate, Hot Spell, Wild Thing, Heist and Strike. Ranging from a creamy nude to a deep brick, the blending possibilities are endless.

We cannot wait to add this baby to our collection.

🔥🔥🔥