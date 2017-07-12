An Urban Decay Holographic Mascara Is On The Way

Cue mermaid lashes

We try our best to keep up with all the newness from Urban Decay but it’s so damn hard. You definitely wont have missed their last launch the Naked Heat Palette, and if you did we’re sorry because that thing was fire and is obviously now sold out (the despair).

Well, it looks like there is a new drop coming to fill the void that Naked Heat left because Wendy Zomnir UD’s founder took to Insta the other day to tease a very exciting looking new product.

Posting a selfie holding a holographic mascara wand, she captioned the snap: ‘Sneak peek from the beach! Troublemaker Mascara coming this Fall. Hope everyone is having great Fourth of July. XO, WZ #HereComesTrouble.’

Sneak peek from the beach! Troublemaker Mascara coming this Fall. Hope everyone is having a great Fourth of July. 🇺🇸XO, WZ #HereComesTrouble A post shared by Wende Zomnir (@udwende) on Jul 4, 2017 at 3:02pm PDT

Since we don’t know anything else about the upcoming mascara, we can only take a guess at what the formula is going to be like. Could it be a new waterproof one that could trump Cannonball, since Zomnir is standing on a beach?

Or maybe it actually comes out in the same holographic oil slick colour as the tube. Who could say? We wanna know!! Obviously you guys are dying to know as much as us, and a lot of people have left comments speculating about the holo stick.

A few people have already coined it ‘mermaid mascara,’ all we know is, if it’s anything like their other mascaras we need it and we need it now. Bring on Autumn.