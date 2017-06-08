Urban Decay’s New Heat Palette Is A Thing Of Genuine Beauty
It's lit. Sorry. Had to.
Urban Decay’s eyeshadow palettes are somewhat infamous. From their NAKED palettes to vaults – when Urban Decay launch a new palette: it’s big news. And now, there’s another newbie in town. Presenting: The Urban Decay Heat Palette. And it’s absolutely gooooorgeous.
Packed full of 12 brand new shades – the Urban Decay Heat Palette is a collection of warm amber, burnt orange and shimmering bronze tones. And because it’s Urban Decay, of course all the shadows are super pigmented and soft – making them great for blending.
There’s mattes and shimmer finishes, PLUS, the palette suits literally every skin tone. Warm orange shades look amazing on anyone who’s got olive or darker skin – and bring out blue eyes on people who have paler skin. ONE FOR THE MASSES, PEOPLE.
There’s still a little while to wait, before you can get your hands on it. The Urban Decay Naked Heat Palette launches in July – but we’re sure it’s gonna be the hottest palette of the summer. (Heh)