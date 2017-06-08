It's lit. Sorry. Had to.

Urban Decay’s eyeshadow palettes are somewhat infamous. From their NAKED palettes to vaults – when Urban Decay launch a new palette: it’s big news. And now, there’s another newbie in town. Presenting: The Urban Decay Heat Palette. And it’s absolutely gooooorgeous.

Packed full of 12 brand new shades – the Urban Decay Heat Palette is a collection of warm amber, burnt orange and shimmering bronze tones. And because it’s Urban Decay, of course all the shadows are super pigmented and soft – making them great for blending.

We've been completely hooked on the current cult-favorite neutrals: Warm burnt reds, coppers, siennas and butterscotch. Naked Heat will look insanely flattering on any skin tone. 🔥 #NakedHeat #UrbanDecay A post shared by Urban Decay Cosmetics (@urbandecaycosmetics) on Jun 7, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

There’s mattes and shimmer finishes, PLUS, the palette suits literally every skin tone. Warm orange shades look amazing on anyone who’s got olive or darker skin – and bring out blue eyes on people who have paler skin. ONE FOR THE MASSES, PEOPLE.

There’s still a little while to wait, before you can get your hands on it. The Urban Decay Naked Heat Palette launches in July – but we’re sure it’s gonna be the hottest palette of the summer. (Heh)