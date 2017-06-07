This. Is. So. Major.

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for: Urban Decay have a launched Naked Skin Shapeshifter, £39.50, the ultimate contouring complexion kit. Hurrah! Loved my none other than then contour King Mario Dedivanovic, here are his top five tips for using it like a pro…

Use with caution

“The pigment is insane so a little bit goes a long way. I just demo’d it for the Urban Decay beauty advisers and I said to use with caution, because the pigment is so amazing!”

Start with…

“The cream contour and blend along the hollows of the cheeks, the sides of the nose, and the hairline. Go over with the powder contour using a brush. There are two powder contour colours, use the lightest shade to contour the nose and the darker shades for everything else.”

It works on eyes too!

“I love to use the powder contours for eye shadows. Either do a nice warm smoky eye, or contour the eye crease. Use shimmery colour to highlight the brow bone or the inner corners of the eyes.”

Use the Shapeshifter brush, £27

“Use the fan side of the brush to apply the highlighter and the other side to contour. I do a lot of cream contouring with my fingers as well as it is super easy.”

Don’t contour every part of your face

“Just because you know how to contour, that doesn’t mean you have to do it to every single feature! It’s great to just contour the nose for the evening. If you’re new to contouring start light and build up as you learn.”