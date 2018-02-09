The £27.99 Hair Styler That Has Totally Changed My Life
Looking for the perfect hair curler? I’m about to let you in on a little secret that could change your life.
If you’re anything like me – basically, utterly useless at doing any form of hair styling – you might also be struggling to use GHD straighteners to achieve that wave. HOW DO PEOPLE DO IT?
Honestly, I’ve sat there and watched hours and hours of how-to footage, but no matter how many hair tutorials I get through, I just do not have the knack. I’ve come to terms with it.
But as I am only happy when my hair is bouncy and curly, I needed to find another way.
Enter, the TRESemme Keratin Smooth Salon Shine Waves Wand. It may sound like a bit of a mouthful, but this handy hair tool could not be any easier to use.
And at just £27.99, it’s hardly going to break the bank.
Sectioning my mane with hair elastics – all very ad hoc (as I say, I’m a total amateur when it comes to hair so there’s nothing fancy going on over here) – I take a small piece at a time and wrap it around the wand.
Section, twist and repeat. And, after about 45 minutes (I have SRSLY thick hair), it’s all done.
As a little tip: I do my curls super tight at first (Labradoodles, eat your hearts out) but once I’m done I spritz them with a high strength hairspray and then comb them out.
It honestly could not be easier.
The TRESemme wand has actually totally changed my hair routine. And I’ll never look back.