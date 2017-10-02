Warnings Have Been Issued Over Toxic Ingredients In Lip Balm

Gulp

It’s that time of year again. Dry, chapped and flaky lips are pretty much the norm for autumn, but whilst we usually reach straight for our lip balm without even thinking – things might be about to change. Because a French consumer report has just issued a warning over toxic ingredients in lip balm.

The report, released by UFC Que-choisir found that in the 21 popular lip balm products they tested, half of them contained harmful ingredients. These carcinogenic ingredients and Mosh (mineral oil saturated hydrocarbons) are believed to inflame lymph nodes and the liver, if ingested. Worrying then really, since it’s our lips where we’re slathering these toxic ingredients on…

Toxic Ingredients In Lip Balm

The report also released a list of lip products that they’re advising French consumers to avoid – including brands like Carmex, La Roche Posay and Avene. But with the same products on sale in the UK (and hanging out at the bottom of our make-up bags) should we be worried?

A spokesperson for Yves Rocher has since commented, ‘we would like to reaffirm that all our products are safe, without exception and that they comply with the European cosmetic regulations’ whilst the CTPA (the UK’s cosmetic trade association) added ‘the suggestion that lip balms are unsafe is completely unfounded. In the UK and EU the manufacture and supply of all cosmetic products are governed by strict safety laws.’

It is a bit worrying however, that we really don’t know what we’re putting on our bodies and accidentally ingesting. If you are concerned, try switching to an all-natural lip balm alternative. Lanolips 101 Ointment Superbalm, £10.99 and Dr Lipp’s Original Nipple Balm for Lips, £12 contain nothing but 100% pure lanolin.

The report also noted Lidl’s Cien lip balm, 66p as the safest, most effective and cheapest lip balm on the list. Proving quality doesn’t always have to cost.