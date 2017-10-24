TOWIE’s Amber Dowding Has Gone Brunette And It Looks Amazing

The Only Way Is Essex's Amber has made a dramatic change to her hair...

Amber Dowding has taken to Instagram to share the results of a dramatic hair makeover. And we’re a little bit in love.

Mondays are my new fave day💙 . . . Lashes by @lashesbyrosex_ A post shared by Amber Dowding✨ (@amberdowdingx) on Oct 23, 2017 at 7:27am PDT

Deciding to ditch her long blonde tresses in favour of a dark brown hue, the TOWIE star showcased her new look in a series of social media selfies.

Posting a behind-the-scenes snap from the Halloween special of the ITVBe show, the reality star wrote: ‘Every brunette needs a blonde best friend…’

She was joined by fellow cast-member and best friend Georgia Kousoulou.

Amber continued: ‘ive finally gone to the dark side thanks to the amazing @krystalizedhair @easilockshair .. thank you 👩🏻 [sic]’.

Having teased the news on their own Instagram page a day earlier, Easilocks announced: ‘This lovely @towie girl got her transformation with @easilockshairat @krystalizedhair this week .. Can you tell who it is ??’.

This lovely @towie girl got her transformation with @easilockshair at @krystalizedhair this week .. Can you tell who it is ?? A post shared by Easilocks Hair Extensions (@easilockshair) on Oct 21, 2017 at 10:12am PDT

Sneaky!

It seems as though Amber has been taking all of the selfies with her newfound brown hair – and who can blame her? The darker side of life certainly suits her.

Her followers agree too, with reactions including: ‘Love your hair dark’, ‘Brunette looks even better on you than the blonde 👍’ and ‘Slaying 🔥🔥🔥’.

We’re obsessed.

Looking beaut, lady.