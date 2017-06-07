*OMG*

Britney Spears is our ultimate 00s girl, from the pink scrunchies we all had to have to dancing around our bedrooms singing ‘Hit Me Baby One More Time’, it is safe to say we were all OBSESSED with the pop princess.

She was super iconic, and even almost two decades later we all still love reliving those 90s and 00s teen-pop feels. So when Jerrod Blandino, founder of Too Faced Cosmetics teased a glimpse of a palette, with the caption “I’m a slave for you”, we can’t help but squeal inside as the most amazing collab may be happening…

Could a Britney Spears x Too Faced collaboration be in the works?

I'm a slave for you #toofaced A post shared by Jerrod Blandino (@jerrodblandino) on Jun 1, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

We all know Jerrard loves sharing a good old sneak peak on his Insta, and with the most iconic Britney caption EVER, we are kinda hoping all our 90s dreams have finally come true.

The image that sent the beauty world into a frenzy shows a new eyeshadow palette featuring a range of glittery neutral and brighter shadows.

We don’t know about you but those green and teal shades are giving us total ‘Im a Slave 4 U’ vibes…

Coincidence? We hope not!

Too Faced are known for their ultra pigmented shadows, fabulous packaging and palettes that smell good enough to eat. So if a Britney collab is truly on the cards, we can expect this will be pretty epic.

At the moment, nothing has been officially announced, but we will keep you updated!

By Emma Hull