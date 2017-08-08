This Brand Is Changing Their Foundation For The Better

They'll be stocking way more colours all thanks to this blogger...

Too Faced are big in the beauty game. Their palettes are second to none and we’re HUGE fans of their foundations.

So when beauty vlogger Jackie Aina took to Instagram to announce both her birthday and a new partnership with the brand, our ears pricked up.

In her post she said: “it’s FINALLY time to announce that this year I will be working with one of my favorite brands @toofaced to help expand their Born This Way foundation line and create darker AND deeper shades for all of you 💖 I’m so glad that all of the awareness we’ve created about INCLUSIVENESS is finally being heard and I get to curate these new shades from the FORMULA all the way to the shade names that will be available to all of you in the near future!!! This is literally one of my dreams! And it couldn’t have happened without all of you ❤️ This is what happens when you stand your ground and believe in your message and keep your supporters number one at all costs. I’m so happy that Jerrod and Too Faced trust me with this initiative.”

Extending the shades in their foundation range is clearly something that Aina holds very close to her heart and it’s something that we are hugely supportive of.

There’s nothing more frustrating than not being able to find your perfect foundation fit and it’s something that we know girls with darker skin have trouble with.

We don’t know whether or not it’s just their foundations or if she will be extending the concealers too, but we hope it’s the latter.

We’re not entirely sure when the exciting colab will take place, but Aina mentioned that it would be sometime this year so we’ve got our fingers crossed. Here’s hoping they’re available here, too.

Watch this space.