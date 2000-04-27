Is It Time To Clean Up Your Beauty Regime?

Promotional feature with Holland&Barrett



Happy skin and a clean conscience? You got it

Hurrah, we’re just six weeks away from July, when the ban on selling products with microbeads comes into effect. Those tiny bits of plastic that have been lurking in our toothpastes, shower gels, exfoliators and make-up and polluting our oceans will no longer be part of anyone’s beauty regime.

But how can you be sure that what you’re putting on your skin is actually good for you and the environment? We’ve been on a mission to check on ingredients and it doesn’t take long to get to know the key culprits to avoid (ahem… polyethylene and polyethylene terephthalate, we’re looking out for you).

Switch to #CleanerBeauty…

Ready to clean up your beauty act? Wave goodbye to parabens, which give products an unnatural shelf life, and sodium laureth sulfate, a foaming agent that creates froth in shower gels.

Bamboozled by science? Hotfoot it to Holland and Barrett for #CleanerBeauty products. There’s not one howler among all its eco-friendly, recyclable, natural or organic products, plus it’s completely transparent about the ingredients that go into its entire product line-up. They might have a shorter shelf life but you’ll savour every last bit knowing it’s good for you and good for the environment.

We’ve been already and found these natural, nourishing #CleanerBeauty options to switch up our summer skincare regime…

Swap your face wash for…

Looking for a revitalising face wash that’ll cleanse and calm your skin using natural ingredients? Try switching to Dr Organic Aloe Vera Creamy Face Wash, £6.99.

Try these cleansing wipes…

If these Beauty Kitchen Sustainable Beauty Wipes, £5.99, aren’t already on your radar, they should be. They’re made from organic cotton and 100% natural ingredients, meaning they’re compostable (yup, that’s even better than biodegradable).

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Swap your shower gel…





Need a shower gel that’ll help wake you up in the morning? Try using Faith In Nature Grapefruit and Orange Shower Gel and Bath Foam, £5.49. It has a zingy 100% organic citrus aromas and is guaranteed to boost your morning energy levels.

Change your lip balm…

Getting gorgeously soft lips is easy with Grounded Grapefruit Lip Balm, £3.25, from Holland and Barrett. It contains cocoa butter to soothe skin, grapefruit oil to refresh and beeswax to seal in moisture and protect.

Swap your face mask for…

Want to give your skin a deep detox? Then choose Yes To Tomatoes Charcoal Mud Mask, £2.99, which uses charcoal to draw out impurities and salicylic acid to help prevent blemishes. Other skin-conditioning ingredients include a botanical blend of tomato, aloe, watermelon, pumpkin, and chamomile extracts. Gimme!

Choosing beauty products that use more natural ingredients doesn’t have to break the bank, and Holland & Barratt has more than 2,000 #CleanerBeauty products to choose from. See you at the tills ladies…