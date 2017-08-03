Summer Hairstyles We’re Totally Stealing From The Catwalk

Promotional feature with TONI&GUY Products

It’s not just the outfits we want to steal from the catwalks this summer – it’s those tousled waves and cute braids. Yup, it’s time to put your hair first, and we’ve found inspo from iconic brand TONI&GUY to help you style them.

#HairFirstFashion is all about creating your look around your hairstyle – and summer is the perfect time to try out a fresh new look. Whether it’s a sleek updo, or you’re letting your hair down, your personality and confidence will sparkle with the right style.

And with a product for every hair style, TONI&GUY can help you achieve those dream locks in no time, allowing you to put your hair before your outfit.

Ready to #BeatHairBoredom?

LOOK #1: The alternative braid

Perfect for: A work party

Product hero: TONI&GUY Shine Gloss Serum

To achieve this look:

On dry hair, apply TONI&GUY High Definition Spray Wax to add texture to layers and shorter styles. Gently brush your hair back away from the face and gather at the nape of the neck, slightly off-set.

Split hair into two sections. Feed the left side under the right, keeping the right straight. Twist one side clockwise and the other anti, to create a rope braid. Spray TONI&GUY Extreme Style Creation Hairspray into the braid for long-lasting, dramatic hold and total control.

Fix with an elastic on the end, and loop the braid up to the direction of the hair line. Secure into position with pins and grips. Apply the TONI&GUY Shine Gloss Serum on the top of the hair to avoid frizz.

LOOK #2: The messy curls

Perfect for: Straight-from-the-beach chic

Product hero: TONI&GUY Illuminating Hair Perfume

To get this look:

Spray on TONI&GUY Sea Salt Texturising Spray through towel-dried hair.

For tighter curls, split hair into sections and use a curling wand from the end of the hair to the top. To keep your curls in place, spritz TONI&GUY Flexible Hold Hairspray all over the body of your hair.

Apply the new TONI&GUY Illuminating Hair Perfume to the tail for a salon-finish scent.

LOOK #3: The accessorised plait

Perfect for: An alfresco outing

Product hero: TONI&GUY Extreme Creation Hairspray

To create this look:

To give extra shine before styling, use TONI&GUY Reconstruction Mask. This deep conditioner will repair tired and dull looking hair. Leave in for an hour, then blow-dry the hair straight.

Before brushing, add a couple of drops of TONI&GUY Glamour Serum to the lengths and ends of hair, to ensure it’s smooth and frizz-free.

Pull hair back into a tight ponytail and then start to plait down the back of the head, then tie on your quirky scarf or other accessory. Spritz TONI&GUY Extreme Creation Hairspray over the hair to keep it in place all day.