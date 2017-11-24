This Works’ No Wrinkles Moisturiser Is Currently Way Cheaper Than Usual

Black Friday is our BFF right now

It’s Black Friday, which means we’re spending our day on the look-out for the best Black Friday beauty deals.

Beauty addicts, us? Nah…

Anyway, we just HAD to tell you about This Works’ sale. There are about 1000 things we want to buy (there’s 20% off everything RN!), but we’re majorly excited about the fact that their No Wrinkles Extreme Moisturiser has been discounted.

Reviews have credited the product for ‘plumping up skin’, ‘getting rid of finer lines’ and ‘hydrating skin’. One Google reviewer even claimed it ‘seems to keep spots at bay’.

Impressive, eh? If you’re keen to get in on the action, it’s currently down from £45 to £34.50.

WAS £46, BUY NOW £34.50

