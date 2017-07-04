The Ordinary Is Launching New Skincare And You’re Going To Want It All

Savvy skincare at an affordable price

If you take as much time (and money) refining your skincare routine as us, any opportunity to add to your family of cleansers, exfoliators and toners without breaking your bank balance is music to our ears. So when beauty brand, The Ordinary, announced that they will be releasing two new high-quality vitamin C products for under (yes, UNDER) £6, obviously we couldn’t contain our excitement.

The Ordinary Skincare

With its exceptional results, mainly giving brighter, glowing skin, vitamin C is slowly creeping into more and more of our make-up bags. And as top-selling products which already contain this golden ingredient and are currently out of stock due to such high demand (sob), the beauty gods at The Ordinary have responded to our prayers. Introducing Vitamin C 30% Suspension in Silicone (C30) and 100% L-Ascorbic Acid Powder (C100), which both contain pure L-Ascorbic Acid Powder.

While the brand expresses the benefits of vitamin C, they are aware that it is a difficult ingredient which is not a ‘one-size-fits-all’ solution. For those with particularly sensitive skin, vitamin C can cause slight stinging and redness. The Ordinary have therefore created Vitamin C 30% Suspension in Silicone (C30) which consists of a silky silicone to eliminate any potential irritation.

The 100% L-Ascorbic Acid Powder (C100) is a stronger treatment, targeted at those with more durable skin. But it can be mixed with your everyday skin products and, as the parent brand, Deciem, state in their Instagram, can be easily incorporated into our beauty routines.

Before you start searching for the new buys to put in your online basket, we’ve got some bad news. Yep, you’re going to have to wait a little longer for these bad boys. Although there is no official release date, these products are expected to drop towards the end of July.

By Ella Bull