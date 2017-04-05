The Ordinary foundation has taken over our news feeds. And we put it to the ultimate test to see if it's worth the hype...

You might have seen a little something called The Ordinary Foundation on your social media feed, and we’re here to tell you if it lives up to the hype.

Let’s start from the beginning. The Ordinary skincare has been creating such a stir in the beauty world that it’s been selling out everywhere – including ASOS. Even the in house buyers can’t get their hands on the stuff!

And now, The Ordinary have launched a new innovative foundation range. And we’ve road-tested it, so you don’t have to.

The Ordinary foundation review

We got our hands on some of the highly-coveted foundations, and asked some of the team to give them a go.

Laura Jane Turner (@ljaneturner)

‘Okay. Here goes. As someone who suffered with pretty bad tweenage acne, the idea of posting a foundation-free selfie on the world wide web is a daunting one. But in order to show you the true capabilities of The Ordinary foundation, I’m willing to commit big time, blemishes and all.

‘First up, I removed my trusty coverage and took a photograph of my skin IRL – yup, there’s no filter or clever photo trickery up in here…

‘Next, I picked out a shade that best matched my skin – which, FYI, is the serum foundation in 2.0N light medium – and started work on my face.

‘I generally like a thicker coverage (probably a default setting that stems from my younger years), preferably matte. The Ordinary serum was a lot more lightweight than what I’m used to, but it still managed to cover my problem areas. I was particularly impressed with how it neutralised the red break-out on my chin.

‘I would probably say that this would be a great holiday foundation, as it doesn’t feel heavy on my skin.

‘And for under £6, you can’t really go wrong.’

Anna Duff (@annacatrionaduff)

‘At first glance, I wasn’t sure if this foundation would give me enough coverage. I don’t like a super-heavy finish, but I do need something that’ll hide my red patches.

‘But while it initially appeared more liquid-y than my usual go-to, I was pleasantly surprised when I started to apply.

‘I opted for the coverage foundation in 1.1P (with pink undertones) and my skin instantly started to look more even. I didn’t have to build up with loads of layers, which I usually do with thinner foundations.

‘I made a bit of a boo-boo with the shade, not factoring in the fact that I’d fake tanned the night before (DUH). This means my neck was a slightly different colour to my face, which kinda ruined the smoothy-smooth effect.

‘However, I looked much healthier once I’d added bronzer and blusher, and I reckon something closer to my (completely unnatural) skin tone would be a winner.

‘Definitely a barg’ for five quid.’

Gabrielle Dyer (@gdidwhat)

‘I am probably one of the pickiest people on earth when it comes to foundation. I can count on one hand the number of bases that have made it into my makeup bag (Sisley, Rodial and Burberry – you’re in the cut).

‘Without sounding like snob I tend to reach for more expensive formulas favouring their techy claims and fancy ingredients.

‘However, I am always up for trying anything, which is why I put this little bottle to the test. I tried the coverage foundation 2.1 P in medium.

‘First of all, it has got great coverage, but manages not to look cakey at all which I am surprised about. Although it’s thick it goes on pretty evenly with a brush, and after a bit of blending my skin is more even toned and bright. I am impressed!

‘For £5 I don’t really think you can get any better.’

So what is The Ordinary?

Well quite simply, it’s the science-proven skincare that we should be using on our faces, but without the insanely high price tags we normally have to pay.

Created by the beauty boffins at The Abnormal Beauty Company, they’re now adding to their ever growing list of game changing cosmetics, with a new dynamic foundation range that costs less than your lunch.

So is The Ordinary any good?

The answer is, yes, it really is!

With two formulations to suit your preferred coverage level, one for a sheer dewy like glow (The Ordinary Colours Coverage Foundation, £5.90) and the other offering medium coverage that lets skin still be skin (The Ordinary Colours Serum Foundation, £5.70).

Both contain treated pigments that offer rich and saturated effects that last ALL day and if that wasn’t good enough, both formulations offer a protection level of SPF 15, that is free of chemical sunscreen and nano particles (shown to be harmful to your skin).

So how do you get your hands on your new less than £6 foundation? Head to The Abnormal Beauty Company store in London or log on to The Ordinary before it quite undoubtedly sells out… Race ya!