The beauty brand worth the buzz

Any beauty junkie worth their salt will have heard about The Ordinary. It’s the fastest growing beauty brand on ASOS for a start and sells one product every 5.5 SECONDS! Because everything from their sell-out skincare to #1 foundation is totally affordable and delivers big results.

But, some of the skincare from The Ordinary can be a bit confusing to anyone without a chemistry degree. So, to make sure you’re really able to get the most outta their products, we thought we’d give you a break down of what everything does, and what YOU need!

What ‘The Ordinary’ Products Should You Be Using?

If You’ve Got Persistent Acne:

In the AM: Use Salicylic Acid 2% Solution, £3.90 with Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%, £5

Salicylic Acid 2% Solution: This helps to exfoliate the inside walls of your pores to help minimise blemishes. It also contains Witch Hazel to keep skin clear and super clean.

Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%: This is a high-strength vitamin that helps to reduce the appearance of spots and congestion. It also contains ingredients that help to balance sebum.

In the PM: Retinol 1%, £5.80

Retinol 1%: This contains 1% pure Retinol, which can reduce the appearances of fine lines, of photo damage and of general skin ageing. However because this is strong, it’s advised to dilute it with other creams at the start phase to reduce irritation. Plus don’t forget to wear an SPF after!

If You’ve Got Blemishes Or Congestion:

In the PM: Salicylic Acid 2% Solution, £3.90 with Azelaic Acid Suspension 10%, £5.50

Azelaic Acid Suspension 10%: This brightens skin tone and skin texture. Great for bringing back radiance to dull, blemish prone skin.

Twice per week: AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution, £6.30

AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution: This is a 10 minute exfoliating treatment that gives a deep down scrub, without damaging the skin. It’s also great for minimising fine lines and wrinkles. *Not for use on sensitive skin and use an SPF afterwards!

If You’ve Got Sensitive Skin:

In the AM: Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5, £5.90, Natural Moisturising Factors + HA, £4.90

Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5: The best budget HA we’ve tried, this hydrates skin attracting moisture and locking it in. Use before other creams.

Natural Moisturising Factors + HA: Use this after all other serums for immediate hydration that’s non-greasy.

In the PM: 100% Plant-Derived Squalane, £5.50 and Natural Moisturising Factors + HA, £4.90

100% Plant-Derived Squalane: Found naturally in the skin, this ups your hydration even more

If You’ve Got Dry Skin:

In the AM: Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5, £5.90, Natural Moisturising Factors + HA, £4.90

In the PM: Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5, £5.90, AND 00% Plant-Derived Squalane, £5.50 AND Natural Moisturising Factors + HA, £4.90 – basically all the moisture!

If You’re Concerned About Ageing and Wrinkles:

In the AM: Buffet, £12.70 with Natural Moisturising Factors + HA, £4.90

Buffet: Apply to the entire face in both the morning and evening, this is jam-packed with ingredients that all help to combat multiple signs of ageing.

In the PM: Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution, £6.80 with Buffet, £12.70 and Advanced Retinoid 2%, £8

Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution: This provides a mild exfoliation to help with skin clarity and radiance. Don’t use if you’ve got sensitive skin as it can tingle! And remember to use a SPF afterwards.

Advanced Retinoid 2%: A form of retinol that can help with ageing skin. Don’t use this as an acne treatment though! And as with all retinols, make sure you’re using SPF as they make your skin more UV sensitive.

If You’ve Got Problems With Pigmentation:

In the AM: Alpha Arbutin 2% + HA, £7 with Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%, £5 and Ascorbyl Tetraisopalmitate Solution 20% in Vitamin F, £14.90

Alpha Arbutin 2% + HA: A super concentrated serum that reduces the look of dark spots and hyper-pigmentation

Ascorbyl Tetraisopalmitate Solution 20% in Vitamin F: This is a derivative of Vitamin C that helps to brighten the appearance of skin

In the PM: Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution, £6.80, with Alpha Arbutin 2% + HA, £7 and Azelaic Acid Suspension 10% or Advanced Retinoid 2%, £8

If You’ve Got Oily Skin:

In the AM: Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%, £5 with Natural Moisturising Factors + HA, £4.90 (if the skin becomes too dry)

In the PM: Salicylic Acid 2% Solution, £3.90 with Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%, £5

