You Can Now Tattoo Your Own Eyebrows At Home, Sort Of

Tint and go

If you’re someone who gets their eyebrows tinted regularly then listen up. Because you can now tattoo your own eyebrows at home in one super-easy swipe.

Sounds scary – it’s really not.

Thanks to the rise of all things eyebrows (think HD, microblading etc etc) Maybelline have launched a brand new Tattoo Brow Peel Off Tint. Yup, PEEL OFF. How fun.

Sure – at home eyebrow tint kits do already exist. But you often have to mix up the formula from 2 or 3 solutions and it can be quite a faff. But Maybelline’s Tattoo Brow kit completely solves all that agro. All you do is paint on the sticky, tar-like gel – wait 2 hours – and then peel it off. Then, you’re supposedly left with fabulous arches that’ll last 3 days.

If you’re in a hurry, Maybelline suggests leaving the formula on for just 20 minutes – but obviously, we gave it the full hog in our testing.

Before:

During:

During The Peel Off Stage:

GAH MY BROWS:

After:

Maybelline Tattoo Brow available in 3 shades: Light Brown, Medium Brown, Dark Brown RRP; £12.99

Tbh, it couldn’t be easier. Granted, you look a bit weird sat there with gloopy eyebrows for two hours. But HEY – if you whack on a film and chill on the sofa, who cares?! You don’t have to try it in an office full of people… (we just did, in the name of beauty journalism)

Also – as scary as it looks – I can officially confirm, no eyebrows were pulled out during this trial. Phewph.

Whaddya reckon? Would you give it a go? Chat to us @lookmagazine