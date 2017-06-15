And they are beyond stunning

If you’re a 90s kid you’ll probably remember how exciting it was to collect those awesome temporary tattoo wrapped around bubble gum. Sure they were simple, but we all couldn’t wait to get them on our skin and show them off!

But it appears temporary tattoos have come a lonnnggg way since the 90s, as Brooklyn-based company Tattly has released a line of floral watercolour temporary tattoos just in time for festival season. Not only are they beautiful but guys, they are scented! Yep, these beauties are fragranced, and they smell a-m-a-z-i-n-g.

Arrange your Tattly like you would a bouquet! The newest In Bloom Set by @helendealtry joins our floral collection. A post shared by Tattly Temporary Tattoos (@tattly) on Mar 29, 2017 at 8:13am PDT

Our floral addiction is so real, we even made tattoos to smell like them! Immerse yourself in the Scented Perennial Set by @vincentjeannerot. A post shared by Tattly Temporary Tattoos (@tattly) on Jan 31, 2017 at 1:02pm PST

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Tina Roth Eisenberg, founder of the company uses real designs from professional artists and transforms their designs into gorgeous modern tattoos. With hundreds of designs available, Tattly has officially made temporary tattoos cool again and we couldn’t be happier.

The new Perennial Set, was designed by French Artist, Vincent Jeannerot, and features eight stunning floral illustrations. The set includes a selection of blue hydrangeas and pink and purple peonies that are super detailed and vibrant in colour. But to take the new collection one step further Tina has collaborated with fragrance company, Agilex Fragrance, to make the designs smell as sweet as the flowers themselves. The unique fragrance includes notes of pink poppies, ylang-ylang, dewy fuschia petals and poplar wood.

Bouquet Garni, our newest set of *scented* Tattly, is here! Featuring Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme, it's a perfect pairing of @vincentjeannerot's beautiful watercolors with a customized subtle fragrance by Agilex. Head to the link in our bio to add these herbs to your pot! A post shared by Tattly Temporary Tattoos (@tattly) on Apr 4, 2017 at 8:02am PDT

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

The Perennial set is actually the second collection by Tattly that were scented. The first collection – called Bouquet Garni – featured a herb collection of parsley, thyme, rosemary, sage and went down a storm.

Tattly says the temporary tattoos last two to four days and are pretty cheap too at £14 for a set of 8. They look super fun, and are definitely a modern twist on our fave nostalgic tats from the 90s. We think these would be fab for a festival!

Check out all of their designs on Insta here.

By Emma Hull