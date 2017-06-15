Tattly Launches Scented Temporary Tattoos
And they are beyond stunning
If you’re a 90s kid you’ll probably remember how exciting it was to collect those awesome temporary tattoo wrapped around bubble gum. Sure they were simple, but we all couldn’t wait to get them on our skin and show them off!
But it appears temporary tattoos have come a lonnnggg way since the 90s, as Brooklyn-based company Tattly has released a line of floral watercolour temporary tattoos just in time for festival season. Not only are they beautiful but guys, they are scented! Yep, these beauties are fragranced, and they smell a-m-a-z-i-n-g.
Tina Roth Eisenberg, founder of the company uses real designs from professional artists and transforms their designs into gorgeous modern tattoos. With hundreds of designs available, Tattly has officially made temporary tattoos cool again and we couldn’t be happier.
The new Perennial Set, was designed by French Artist, Vincent Jeannerot, and features eight stunning floral illustrations. The set includes a selection of blue hydrangeas and pink and purple peonies that are super detailed and vibrant in colour. But to take the new collection one step further Tina has collaborated with fragrance company, Agilex Fragrance, to make the designs smell as sweet as the flowers themselves. The unique fragrance includes notes of pink poppies, ylang-ylang, dewy fuschia petals and poplar wood.
The Perennial set is actually the second collection by Tattly that were scented. The first collection – called Bouquet Garni – featured a herb collection of parsley, thyme, rosemary, sage and went down a storm.
Tattly says the temporary tattoos last two to four days and are pretty cheap too at £14 for a set of 8. They look super fun, and are definitely a modern twist on our fave nostalgic tats from the 90s. We think these would be fab for a festival!
Check out all of their designs on Insta here.
By Emma Hull