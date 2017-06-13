Want it, need it, gotta have it.

If there’s one thing beauty addicts love: it’s a damn good face mask. Combine that with contouring and you’re onto a winner! And now, the brand new Tarte Face Mask has landed and oh gahd, it’s everything we’ve ever dreamed of.

With instagrammable colours and skincare ingredients to pack a punch – it’s basically the face mask made for social media. Not gonna lie, it’s making us want to buy it.

It’s called the Tight & Bright Face Mask and it comes with two sides: a gold portion and a purple section.

The gold mask brightens and hydrates, while the purple side tightens pores and draws out oils. You apply it as you would if you were contouring your face – then after twenty minutes, you rinse away with warm water. And ta-daaaaa! Radiant skin galore.

The best news? Well, the mask is both vegan AND available to buy in the UK! It’ll cost you £35 and is available to buy here.