The Internet Is Going Crazy Over Tarte’s New Face Mask

By

Want it, need it, gotta have it.

If there’s one thing beauty addicts love: it’s a damn good face mask. Combine that with contouring and you’re onto a winner! And now, the brand new Tarte Face Mask has landed and oh gahd, it’s everything we’ve ever dreamed of.

With instagrammable colours and skincare ingredients to pack a punch – it’s basically the face mask made for social media. Not gonna lie, it’s making us want to buy it.

It’s called the Tight & Bright Face Mask and it comes with two sides: a gold portion and a purple section.

A Reminder 💜🚨 @tartecosmetics NEW addition to their #skincare line…Tight & Bright Clay Multi-Mask 💜 2 #vegan #facemasks in 1 jar to mix, match, and target skin concerns by tightening pores, polishing, hydrating, and brightening. 🙌🏼🙌🏼 How to use: -Apply the purple clay mask wherever you want to tighten pores and minimize shine -Apply the gold gel mask wherever you want to hydrate and brighten dry or dull areas. each mask: -Apply to clean, dry skin and leave on for 10 to 20 minutes and Rinse well to remove $40 Will be available ➡️ TONIGHT on their website Is it on your list? What is your favorite Mask?? 😍💜#trendmood #tarte #tartecosmetics #instabeauty #beauty #beautyaddict #cosmetics #bbloggers #bblogger #beautyaddict #beautyblog #beautycare #makeupart #makeupartist #makeupblogger #makeupobsessed #wakeupandmakeup #maquillaje #fashion

A post shared by TRENDMOOD (@trendmood1) on

The gold mask brightens and hydrates, while the purple side tightens pores and draws out oils. You apply it as you would if you were contouring your face – then after twenty minutes, you rinse away with warm water. And ta-daaaaa! Radiant skin galore.

The best news? Well, the mask is both vegan AND available to buy in the UK! It’ll cost you £35 and is available to buy here.