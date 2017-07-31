"Er hello, I've had a fake tan disaster"

Have you ever had a beauty disaster and thought, uh ohh before whatsapping all your friends for help? Us too. And now, there’s a tanning helpline you can actually call upon to sort out all your false tanning woes.

The TAN-LUXE TAN LINE is on hand to help sort out any fake tanning queries, questions or dilemmas 24/7. Whether you’ve had a tanning disaster or want some expert tips and tricks of how to apply: the TAN-LINE is your go to help and advice line.

Tan-Luxe Tan Line

Amen to THIS! Glow forth my tanning pretties! @julesvonhep signing out! X A post shared by TAN-LUXE (@tan_luxe) on Jul 13, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

Think of it as your beauty best friend always on call to help. Had a Ross tan moment? ‘Notta worry babes. Tan-Luxe can help.

Just call 0800 0129 292 and find a tanning expert on hand. No judgement.

We think it’s pretty genius but what do you reckon? Chat to us @lookmagazine