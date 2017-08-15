Superdrug Reveals Their 10 Best-Selling Lipsticks
Call us beauty sheep – but when we know there’s something that everyone’s buying – we want it too. And so now that Superdrug has revealed it’s ten best-selling lipsticks… we kinda want them all.
So what are the ten best-selling lipsticks then?
Well, Stylist grilled the Superdrug team to spill the beans and here’s what’s top…
Makeup Revolution Luxe Kit in Matte Reign, £6
Maybelline SuperStay24H Dual Ended Lipstick in 110 Rose Quartz, £9.99
Makeup Revolution Luxe Kit in Matte Echelon, £6
Bourjois Rouge Edition Velvet lipstick in Peach Club 4, £8.99
Makeup Revolution Luxe Kit in Matte Noble, £6
Maybelline Color Sensational Creamy Matte in Nude, £6.99
Makeup Revolution Luxe Kit in Matte Grandee, £6
Rimmel Lasting Finish Lipstick in Heather Shimmer 66, £4.99
Max Factor Lipfinity Longwear Lipstick in Angelic 20, £7.99
Sleek Matte Me in Birthday Suit Nude, £4.99
So… the valuable lesson we’ve learnt here guys? We basically need every shade of the Makeup Revolution lip kits there is going.