Superdrug Reveals Their 10 Best-Selling Lipsticks

Call us beauty sheep – but when we know there’s something that everyone’s buying – we want it too. And so now that Superdrug has revealed it’s ten best-selling lipsticks… we kinda want them all.

So what are the ten best-selling lipsticks then?

Well, Stylist  grilled the Superdrug team to spill the beans and here’s what’s top…

Makeup Revolution Luxe Kit in Matte Reign, £6

Maybelline SuperStay24H Dual Ended Lipstick in 110 Rose Quartz, £9.99

Makeup Revolution Luxe Kit in Matte Echelon, £6

Bourjois Rouge Edition Velvet lipstick in Peach Club 4, £8.99

Makeup Revolution Luxe Kit in Matte Noble, £6

Maybelline Color Sensational Creamy Matte in Nude, £6.99

Makeup Revolution Luxe Kit in Matte Grandee, £6

Rimmel Lasting Finish Lipstick in Heather Shimmer 66, £4.99

Max Factor Lipfinity Longwear Lipstick in Angelic 20, £7.99

Sleek Matte Me in Birthday Suit Nude, £4.99

So… the valuable lesson we’ve learnt here guys? We basically need every shade of the Makeup Revolution lip kits there is going.