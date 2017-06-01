The Best Summer Fragrances For Every Occasion

15 images

Sunshine in a bottle!

Summer fragrances are pretty much one of the most important beauty buys. We spend a fortune at the airport stocking up on pretty little bottles of lovely smelling scents. But it can be hard to find the perfect summer fragrances just for you. From the original big hitters like Jo Malone and Kenzo, to niche new brands – there are hundreds and hundreds to choose from and no two are the same. Plus, a girl always needs a different perfume for a different occasion, I mean you wouldn’t wear your everyday scent on a night out now would you?!

And because we know it can be difficult to choose – because there are so many out there – we’ve helped narrow it down for you by selecting our current faves. These are the new summer fragrances that the LOOK beauty team can’t stop spritzing around the office. And well, if one of these isn’t for you, we really don’t know what is…