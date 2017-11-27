This Makeup Brush Cleaner Will Change Your Life, And It’s In The Cyber Monday Sale

Because let's be honest, we all hate washing our brushes

We’re all over Cyber Monday beauty deals today. It’s our last chance to snap up cheap buys before Christmas, and we definitely don’t want to miss out.

We don’t know about you, but we think this is a great time to nab pricier items at a discount. So that’s why we’ve added this StylPro make-up brush cleaner to our baskets.

See: Cyber Monday Makeup Deals You’ll Want To Bookmark

As you know, we’re total beauty addicts. But we’re not gonna lie, we’re a teeny bit lazy when it comes to making sure our tools are squeaky clean.

Professionals recommend cleaning your brushes every few weeks, but traditional methods are messy, laborious and can leave brushes wet and unusable for up to 24 hours. The StylPro leaves them clean, dry and ready to re-use in just 30 seconds.

And now you can get it 10% cheaper than usual! Thank us later, gals.

WAS £39.99, BUY NOW £35.99

Make sure you keep checking back at LOOK for the best Cyber Monday deals, as we’ll be constantly searching the ‘net over the next few hours.