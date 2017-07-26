Here’s How To Stop Concealer Creasing According to Adele’s MUA

We really wish we knew this before...

I don’t know about you, but stopping your under eye concealer from becoming a crinkly, cakey mess has got to be one of life’s greatest challenges.

I’ve tried every formula, powder, brush, applicator – no matter what I do the skin beneath my eyes ends up resembling the skin of an elephant: lined, crinkled and dry.

Well, it turns out there’s a reason I can’t win at concealer. Apparently we’ve all been doing it wrong and Michael Ashton, Adele’s make up artist is here to set things straight.

For starters, you can put down that pot of powder because it’s the cause of all your problems. “Dusting powder on top of concealer can cause creasing,” he told The Cut.

But wait, no powder = no staying power and our concealer will leave our faces faster than we leave the office on a Friday. Have no fear, Ashton is here with his MUA wisdom: “Prepping concealer with a primer first does not.” Cause creasing, that is.

In other words, forget everything you thought you knew about setting your concealer. Ditch the finishing products and put in some prep with a primer before applying anything.

We’re not talking a simple face primer, btw, Ashton mentions an eyeshadow primer, these are more heavy duty as they’re made to accommodate those deep creases on your eyelids.

However, this is 2017 and under eye primers do exist, FYI. He goes on to suggest using Marc Jacob’s Coconut Eye Primer, but as it’s not stocked in the UK (Uhum Marc, we’re waiting) we suggest Smashbox’s Photo Finish Hydrating Under Eye Primer, £20 or e.l.f’s Sudio Hydrating Under Eye Primer, £4.50.

Apply in dots, pat in with fingers and you’re ready to apply your cover up like a certified pro.

Welcome to the crease free crew. Thanks, Ashton.