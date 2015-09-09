This Autumn’s Coolest Trends: Peacock Eyes

Be the centre of attention this Autumn with the hottest new eye trend, peacock eyes. From cobalt blues, to striking violets to ivy greens and glitter, make your eyes stand out this season.

Topshop Glitter Pot in Perfect Stranger, £5

At Temperley London it wasn’t just the dresses that were covered in sequins, eyelids were too. If you haven’t got designer discs to hand, use the Topshop Gitter Pot in Perfect Stranger, £5 and secure with Topshop Face Art Glue, £5. Wear with Yves Saint Laurent Gloss Volupte in Violet Sequins, £22. Match with a suitably glitzy dress.

Temperley London AW15 Peacock Eyes

Douse your eyes in metallic shimmer for the party season. Try the multi-coloured peacock eye seen at Monique Lhuillier, it’s super easy and gives an edgy glam look. Start with a creamy base, we love the Bobbi Brown Limited Edition Long-Wear Gel Eyeliners in Cobalt Ink and Violet Ink, £18.50 each, on the outer corners. Then pat a translucent powder like Studio 10 Prime & Perfect Refining Powder Silk, £28, over the top to set them in place. Wear with a nude lip like Rimmel London Lasting Finish Lipstick By Kate in 40, £5.49.

Bobbi Brown Limited Edition Long-Wear Gel Liners in Violet and Cobalt, £18.50

Peacock eyes are a statement look; they can be teamed with a sparkly cocktail dress just as well as an LBD. They can be all different beautiful colours, or a simple splash of sequins. Either way it’s all about showing off what you’ve got. So walk into that party and spread your fabulous tail

By Lucia Campolucci- Bordi