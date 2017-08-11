It keeps selling out 'cos it's so gahd damn good

Anyone who suffers from insomnia – needs to try this body cream. The £8 ‘sleepy cream’ is currently sold out because it’s that in demand. What is it? Well it’s the LUSH Sleepy Body Lotion. And it’s bloody great.

It all started when Reddit users started noting how great the lotion was for helping them nod off at night. Which was then followed by people getting vocal on Twitter and Instagram…

Made of just 25 ingredients, including an Oatmeal Infusion, Almond Oil, Lavender, Organic Jojoba Oil and Cocoa Butter – Lush promises that their Sleepy Body Lotion is “soothing and great for a calming the mind and aiding a restful sleep”.

Customers have also been praising the tub of good stuff on the LUSH website too, writing:

“Sleepy Cream smells amazing!! It actually works! I was skeptical at first but it actually works!” – celestenoelle

“I sleep so much better with this body lotion. It’s so moisturising and has an amazing smell. Definitely my new favourite!” – jessica.t.rowe

“I used to take anxiety medication for 11 years and had to stop recently which was pretty terrible. But I found that using and smelling Sleepy can help my anxiety not be as bad. It’s such a relaxing scent and I love using it!” – jesssicaaalynne

“One sleepless night, when I was at the end of my tether, I found myself slathering this all over my upper body and dabbing a small amount onto my temples – hopeful that it just might do the trick. It did.. The scent surprised me, yes there was definitely a big lavender hit, but (to me) this smells sweeter, yet bitter – like burnt sugar (in the best way possible). I soon found myself having a wonderfully restful nights sleep. I am now a lavender convert! Would highly recommend this product.” – Lotilumps

It’s currently back in stock on the LUSH website – so get one quickly before it sells out again!