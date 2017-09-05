Uh ohh

In the past, we’ve all been told that catching enough Zzz’s will help us maintain clear and healthy skin. However, that may not necessarily be the case now – because it turns out the sleeping position you happen to fall asleep in might be causing those unexplained breakouts.

While sleeping on your front with your face planted into your pillow may be super cosy, it may be doing more harm to your skin than you think…

Sleeping On Your Front Might Be Causing Your Spots

It’s all down to, you guessed it, grubby pillows.

After only just a week, your pillow can contain up to a whopping 17, 442 more bacteria than a toilet seat. Erm, ew.

All those thousands of gross bacteria build-up in your fluffy pillow is simply just a recipe for disaster – an eruption of spots may appear on your poor face, or even worse yet, Acne mechanica – a type of acne caused by pressure and rubbing.

And, if you find yourself waking up with unwanted puffiness and wrinkles then note that dozing on your front or side can also cause fluid to pool.

According to the U.K. Sleep Assessment and Advisory Service, only 8% of us sleep on our backs which means the rest of us sleep on our side or front, being prone to more breakouts compared to the lucky back-sleepers.

If you want to avoid those unwelcomed spots and get that clear, smooth skin then you might want to think about investing in a good mattress and pillows for extra support to train yourself to sleep and stay on your back during the night.

Brb, just off to chuck my old pillows out.

By Sammie Liu