We chatted to the top dermatologists, cosmetic surgeons and celeb-loved facialists to find out what they really keep on their bathroom shelves. Whether they’re prepping celebrities for the red carpet, or treating patients no one knows skincare like them!

The skincare experts

@drwhitneybowe leading NYC dermatologist

@NicholaJoss Feel Unique Skincare Expert & Facialist

Dr Justine Hextall, Consultant Dermatologist @ The Harley Medical Group

Dr Yannis Alexandrides, M.D. F.A.C.S Certified Plastic Surgeon

Dr Ross Perry Cosmetic Consultant

@DrLancerrx Dr Harold Lancer Celebrity Dermatologist

@DrHowardSobel Cosmetic Dermatologist

Bianca Estelle @beaskinclinic Skin Specialist

@MichaellaBolder International Celebrity Facialist

A skincare experts approved daily routine

AM

“I cleanse using a gentle, hydrating non foaming cleanser. Then, I pat dry with a clean towel and apply an antioxidant serum followed by a daily moisturising sunscreen. My absolute favourite is La Roche Posay’s Sunscreen Melt-In Milk SPF 60“

Dr Whitney Bowe

“I start every morning by taking supplements. Symprove Probiotic Drink, The Super Elixir Alkalizing Greens and Lumity Anti-aging Supplements all work together to give me glowing youthful skin. I also never leave the house without using Murad Broad Spectrum SPF”

Nichola Joss

“I love the Cetaphil Gentle Wash, if my skin is feeling dry and sensitive. I apply a vitamin C serum to protect against the sun and pollution, and then Anthelios XL 50+ by La Roche Posay”

Dr Justine Hextall

PM

“As soon as I get home, I always start with a double cleanse, first using Sanctuary Spa Ultimate Cleansing Oil, which removes my make up, and then I’ll use a cleansing balm to go deeper and cleanse the skin tissue. I then spritz with Omorovicza Queen of hungry mist to regulate the surface of my skin.

Next, I apply anti-aging serums and actives. I love Estee Lauder Advance Night Repair Serum, Skinceuticals CE Ferulic, Phloretin CF and Perricone md Acyl Glutathione Eye Lid Serum. Before bed, I’ll give myself a facial massage using Sanctuary Spa Therapist Secret Facial Oil.” – Nichola Joss

We can’t live without…

“111SKIN Bio Cellulose Facial Treatment Mask” – this is the perfect quick fix against a tired, dull looking complexion as it instantly locks moisture into the skin. It contains some of the most effective topical ingredients on the market.

Dr Yannis Alexandrides

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

“Doublebase Hydrating Gel” – cures all ills and just keeps the skin in top condition.

Dr Ross Perry

“Lancer Sheer Fluid Sun Shield SPF 30” – By always protecting your skin you won’t have to worry about investing in costly lasers and peels to treat the damage in the future

Dr Lancer

“Avene Xeracalm AD Balm” This contains no preservatives and is made with skin soothing water, within an hour of applying this my skin is much calmer and feels truly hydrated.

Dr Justine Hextall

“Time Bomb Youth Juice Secret Oil is my secret weapon, you can mix in to your moisturiser to give yourself a healthy looking glow or use it on its own for ultimate hydration. I’m obsessed.”

Michaella Bolder

If I’m tired….

“I would use a hydrating mask, or if I’ve had a really long day and in my clinic then I would put some hyaluronic acid on my skin and hop under my rejuvenating LED light, this stimulates the collagen, hydrates and makes my skin look noticeably perkier.”

Dr Justine Hextall

“I swear by Alpha H Liquid Gold, I sweep it over my face twice a week before bed, then when I wake up my skin honestly looks brighter and tighter. I will also apply an oil to really hydrate after I’ve cleansed. Then when I’m ready to do my make up I will mix in a highlighting fluid like Mac Strobe cream into my normal moisturiser to give my skin a real glow. Plus I try to drink more water, up my veg and steer away from quick fix caffeine, it’s much better to feed the skin from within to stop tiredness showing, than gulp down a gazillion flat whites.”

Michaella Bolder

If my skin is red….

“I really love Trilogy Rose Hip Serum because it has antioxidants in it; I look for active products that are also soothing. At night time when your skin is rejuvenating it’s a really good time to support it, so I would apply this then. In the long term antioxidants are great for reducing redness so you can take supplements to support this and up them in your diet.”

Dr Justine Hextall

“Red patches tend to appear when you’re tired or run down, I use a tiny touch of steroid cream like HC45 Hydrocortisone Cream, £3.79, as a quick fix, it brings down the redness and calms the area.”

Michaella Bolder

If my skin is dry….

“I use Avene XeraCalm A.D Balm to calm and soothe dry skin. It is proven to reduce itching and inflammation and it has special technology in the formula, which means it contains no preservatives, so it’s a really good product to use as I know it won’t cause further irritation.

Dr Justine Hextall

“I sleep in Charlotte Tilbury’s night cream, it’s so hydrating or I love Lucas Paw Paw, that literally lives in my handbag.”

Michaella Bolder

Two more days ‘til the weekend. In the meantime, check out our #Mask product guide—link is in the bio. (#WeekendVibes courtesy of @sarazucker.) A post shared by MARIO BADESCU SKIN CARE (@mariobadescu) on Oct 20, 2016 at 10:00am PDT

3 ways to tackle those pesky pimples…

1 When you feel it coming:

The best way to stop a spot in its tracks is to keep the area clean and apply an acne gel at night. I love Bea Acne Treatment Gel, £60, as it contains salicylic and mandelic acid which both work to prevent breakouts.

Bianca Estelle

2 This spot situ is in full swing, what now?

“Use product directly on the area like Mario Badescu Drying Lotion as this will dry out and calm it down quickly.”

Nichola Joss

“Prescription Duac gel is a life-saver”

Dr Stefanie Williams

“I like Neostrata Spot Treatment Gel and Medik8’s Beta Gel. Apply this 2-4 x per day. They will not immediately get rid of a spot but will speed up its recovery. For a bit of a quick fix, rub an ice cube over the spot for a few seconds and repeat a few times over a minute or two. This usually brings down the swelling for a couple of hours.”

Debbie Thomas

“You want to treat the area with the gold standard combination of benzoyl peroxide and salicylic acid (BHA). Do this once or twice daily until the spot is gone.”

Paula Begoun

3 How to stop scarring if you picked a pimple:

Use Bea Aha Rejuvenating Wands, £60 once or twice a week dependant on your skin type (1 if you experience the odd pimple, 2 if you’re acne prone). Opt for products that contain brightening lactic acid that gently exfoliates the skin and mendallic acid, which accelerates cell turnover (new skin).

Bianca Estelle

Cover the spot with a clear silicone patch (available at some pharmacies) every night for a week or two while you sleep.

Dr Howard Sobel

Still experiencing spots even when you care for your skin?

Try eliminating white carbohydrates like bread and pastries, cutting sugar and processed snacks out of your diet and focusing on incorporating fresh greens and lean protein into the diet. Ensuring your diet is rich in omega-3 fatty acids can also help the look and feel of skin.”

Dr Lancer