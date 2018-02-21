Isn’t It About Time We Stopped Skin-Shaming Celebrity Women?

Lorde certainly doesn’t want your 'advice'...

From the editors of Marie Claire UK

Some people suffer from acne, some people don’t – that is a fact of life, and for those that do there is no one-size-fits-all treatment. It’s really tough.

So why are we still skin shaming each other?

Kendall Jenner was recently criticised for her appearance at the 2018 Golden Globes, with internet trolls quick to point out her blemishes, analysing close up photos of her breakout and questioning the reasons for it.

Because celebrities can’t struggle with adult acne, right?

No one knows this better than 21-year-old singer Lorde, a vocal acne sufferer, who took to her Instagram Story over the weekend to call out the unsolicited advice and put downs that have been thrown at her (and her skin) over the years.

‘When you’ve had acne for years and years and years, done all the drugs, tried all the things, and people are still like, “You know what worked for me, is… moisturising!”,’ she posted on one slide.

Another read: ’Make a mask out of honey, Greek yogurt and avocado. All you need to do is buy an apricot scrub! Coconut oil – the secret is coconut oil!’

Ending with the worst, Lorde recalled receiving the put down, ‘Do you wash your face?’ ‘It’s like, yes, I wash my face,’ the Green Light singer explained. ‘I’m just genetically cursed.’

Ending on a positive note, Lorde reached out to those in a similar situation, posting, ‘For anyone out there who has got bad skin – and actual bad skin, not the kind of bad skin you can just use a fancy cream for, for a few days, and it will get better – I feel your pain. We’ll get there, we will. I promise.’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Lorde and Kendall are doing it right. It’s time to stop shaming each other, and instead have each other’s backs.