The new face of Smashbox shared her beauty secrets with LOOK

If you follow Shay Mitchell on Instagram and Snapchat (guilty), you’ll know that she’s pretty flawless. If that’s not enough, she’s also recently released a collection of ah-mazing eyeshadow palettes with make-up giants Smashbox. So because we essentially want her skin, hair and FACE – we asked Shay her biggest beauty secrets, and here’s what she said.



Spending most of her life in the make-up chair, it could be easy to understand why she’d struggle to keep a clear complexion. But not this girl…

That drop shadow life 💚. @shaym's emerald eye look for our meet-and-greet on Saturday, created using the Smoky #CoverShotPalette. A photo posted by Smashbox Cosmetics (@smashboxcosmetics) on Feb 6, 2017 at 6:43pm PST

Shay, you always manage to have the most glowy skin ever, what are your skincare secrets?

“For my face, I make sure that I always take off my make-up before I go to bed using either a cleanser or make-up wipe. For my body I swear by Coconut Oil.”

What are your five minute on-the-go make-up essentials?

If I’m in a rush, tinted moisturiser, mascara and lip gloss go a LONG way in a short amount of time!

What can you tell us about the new eyeshadow palettes you’ve created with Smashbox?

I love that there is a palette for whatever ‘glam mood’ I’m in that day and I love that they are small so you can toss a few in a bag and go.

How would you do your eye make-up with different statement lips?

With a Nude Lip, I’d go for the Golden Hour Palette

If I’m wearing a Deep Purple lip then it’s the Ablaze Palette

And for a classic Red Lip, I love the Smokey Palette

Your bod is AMAZING. How do you stay in shape?

I like to have fun and try different workouts. Boxing is one of my favourite things to do besides hiking all over Los Angeles

Is it important to flaunt what you have?

I think it’s important to be proud of who you are more so than to flaunt what you have…

Amen, sistah.









The girl crush just keeps on growing…

Shay’s Cover Shot Eye Palettes are available to buy at Smashbox, and are £24 each