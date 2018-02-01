*adds to basket*

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian has ridiculously great skin. Whether she’s on instagram, Keeping Up With The Kardashians or sat front row at fashion week – we’ve never seen a single blemish or wrinkle on that perfectly sculpted face of hers.

Ok sure, she’s a multi-bazzilionaire and therefore has access to all the best facialists in the world, but it turns out Kim’s skincare secret won’t actually cost you the earth.

Sure – she probably does have crazy facials and all that stuff too… but Kim’s recently revealed she uses retinol to banish the lines. And the one that she uses is under a tenner!

Kim Kardashian West shared some of her favorite products for slowing down the aging process. And it turns out, she’s just as obsessed with The Ordinary as the rest of us.

Over on her app, Kim revealed her favourite skincare picks. “In any skin-care routine, anti-aging products are SO important. They can have so many benefits, like reducing dark spots, preventing wrinkles, smoothing fine lines and so much more.” Kim wrote

She revealed the retinol she uses is The Ordinary’s Granactive Retinoid* 2% Emulsion, £8. It’s a powerful combination of two retinoids which work together to speed up cell regeneration, target fine lines and uneven skin pigmentation.

The Ordinary is forever selling out online, thanks to their hero hyaluronic acid and other cult skincare buys. So now that their retinol has a Kardashian seal of approval, you might want to stock up – stat.

Can’t get hold of The Ordinary’s retinol? Here are a few others Kim mentioned:

Lancer’s Younger Revealing Mask Intense, £210

Fresh Sugar Lip Serum Advanced Therapy, £29.50

Cover FX Anti-Aging Primer, £30

Olay Regenerist Regenerating Serum, £21.69

Peter Thomas Roth Retinol Fusion PM, £62.50