Here’s Where You Can Buy Sephora Brands In The UK

By

Because the fact the UK STILL doesn't have Sephora is DUMB.

Everyone knows that Sephora is essentially mecca for the beauty junkies of the world. Yet, in the year of 2017, us UK based beauty addicts are still subjected to having to save our Sephora hauls for every time a friend/relative/random-person-you’ve-contacted-on-instagram goes abroad. And on a recent trip to Canada, I (of course) visited the land of beauty dreams itself… and you know what? I realised that we actually stock 99% of the brands already in the UK.

Yup those years of working in the beauty industry have finally paid off pals.

Okay so obviously we can’t get our paws on actual Sephora without crossing the pond. And yeah, there’s obviously the big brands like Chanel, NARS, Clarins – which, everyone knows you can pick up down your local Boots/Selfridges/John Lewis. And suuuuure, if you’re in the know – then you wouldn’t bat an eyelid to where stocks Anastasia Beverley Hills or Huda Beauty too. BUT for the people who aren’t aware where you can get all the awesome lesser-known-but-bloody-brilliant brands like Farmacy, Dr Dennis Gross and Too Cool For School I’mma ’bout to change your life. (you’re welcs)

Here’s a list of some of the BEST beauty brands stocked at Sephora – that you can actually buy in the UK too.

 

Algenist

Stocked at SpaceNK

Alterna Haircare

Stocked at Lookfantastic

Amazing Cosmetics

Stocked at Marks & Spencers

amika

Stocked at Salon Services

Anastasia Beverly Hills

Stocked at Cult Beauty


Apivita

Stocked at Harvey Nichols

Aquis

Available at Feel Unique

Atelier Cologne

Available at Selfridges

Besame Cosmetics

Available at Cult Beauty


BECCA

Available at Space NK

blendSMART

Available on QVC

Blinc

Available at Feel Unique

Buxom

Available at Debenhams


Cane + Austin

Available at Beauty Bay

Caudalie

Available at Lookfantastic


Christophe Robin

Available at Lookfantastic

CLEAN Reserve

Available from SpaceNK

COOLA

Available from BeautyBay


COVER FX

Available from SpaceNK

Deborah Lippmann

Available from Lookfantastic

DERMAdoctor

Available at Cult Beauty

Dr Roebuck’s

Available from Selfridges

Dr Brandt Skincare

Available from BeautyBay


Dr Dennis Gross Skincare

Available at Cult Beauty


Eight & Bob

Available from Feel Unique


Erborian

Available at SpaceNK


Erno Laszlo

Available from Lookfantastic

Farmacy

Available from Cult Beauty


Foreo

Available at Lookfantastic


Fresh

Available from Harrods

GLAMGLOW

Available from Feel Unique

Huda Beauty

Available at Cult Beauty


ILIA

Available from Naturisimo


iluminage

Available from Lookfantastic


IT Cosmetics

Available from Selfridges


James Read

Available from Marks & Spencers


Juliette Has A Gun

Available from Selfridges

KAPLAN MD

Available from Cult Beauty


Kat Von D

Available from Debenhams


Kevyn Aucoin

Available from Beauty Bay


Know Cosmetics

Available from Superdrug


KORRES

Available from LookFantastic


Lancer

Available from SpaceNK


Living Proof

Available from Cult Beauty

 

Makeup Eraser

Available from BeautyBay

NUDE Skincare

Available from SpaceNK


NUDESTIX

Available at Cult Beauty

NuFACE

Available for SpaceNK


OLEHENRIKSEN

Available from Feel Unique

Omorovicza

Available from Cult Beauty


Ouai

Available at Fabled


Perricone MD

Available from Space NK

Peter Thomas Roth

Available from Cult Beauty

Rahua

Available at Liberty


Rita Hazan

Available at Selfridges


Sachajuan

Available at Beauty Bay


SHOW Beauty

Available at Selfridges


Skin Laundry

Available at Liberty


SUNDAY RILEY

Available from SpaceNK

Surratt beauty

Available from Cult Beauty

tarte

Available from QVC


Tata Harper

Available from Cult Beauty


Too Cool For School

Available from Selfridges