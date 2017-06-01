Here’s Where You Can Buy Sephora Brands In The UK
Because the fact the UK STILL doesn't have Sephora is DUMB.
Everyone knows that Sephora is essentially mecca for the beauty junkies of the world. Yet, in the year of 2017, us UK based beauty addicts are still subjected to having to save our Sephora hauls for every time a friend/relative/random-person-you’ve-contacted-on-instagram goes abroad. And on a recent trip to Canada, I (of course) visited the land of beauty dreams itself… and you know what? I realised that we actually stock 99% of the brands already in the UK.
Yup those years of working in the beauty industry have finally paid off pals.
Okay so obviously we can’t get our paws on actual Sephora without crossing the pond. And yeah, there’s obviously the big brands like Chanel, NARS, Clarins – which, everyone knows you can pick up down your local Boots/Selfridges/John Lewis. And suuuuure, if you’re in the know – then you wouldn’t bat an eyelid to where stocks Anastasia Beverley Hills or Huda Beauty too. BUT for the people who aren’t aware where you can get all the awesome lesser-known-but-bloody-brilliant brands like Farmacy, Dr Dennis Gross and Too Cool For School I’mma ’bout to change your life. (you’re welcs)
Here’s a list of some of the BEST beauty brands stocked at Sephora – that you can actually buy in the UK too.
Algenist
Stocked at SpaceNK
Alterna Haircare
Stocked at Lookfantastic
Amazing Cosmetics
Stocked at Marks & Spencers
amika
Stocked at Salon Services
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Stocked at Cult Beauty
Apivita
Stocked at Harvey Nichols
Aquis
Available at Feel Unique
Atelier Cologne
Available at Selfridges
Besame Cosmetics
Available at Cult Beauty
BECCA
Available at Space NK
blendSMART
Available on QVC
Blinc
Available at Feel Unique
Buxom
Available at Debenhams
Cane + Austin
Available at Beauty Bay
Caudalie
Available at Lookfantastic
Christophe Robin
Available at Lookfantastic
CLEAN Reserve
Available from SpaceNK
COOLA
Available from BeautyBay
COVER FX
Available from SpaceNK
Deborah Lippmann
Available from Lookfantastic
DERMAdoctor
Available at Cult Beauty
Dr Roebuck’s
Available from Selfridges
Dr Brandt Skincare
Available from BeautyBay
Dr Dennis Gross Skincare
Available at Cult Beauty
Eight & Bob
Available from Feel Unique
Erborian
Available at SpaceNK
Erno Laszlo
Available from Lookfantastic
Farmacy
Available from Cult Beauty
Foreo
Available at Lookfantastic
Fresh
Available from Harrods
GLAMGLOW
Available from Feel Unique
Huda Beauty
Available at Cult Beauty
ILIA
Available from Naturisimo
iluminage
Available from Lookfantastic
IT Cosmetics
Available from Selfridges
James Read
Available from Marks & Spencers
Juliette Has A Gun
Available from Selfridges
KAPLAN MD
Available from Cult Beauty
Kat Von D
Available from Debenhams
Kevyn Aucoin
Available from Beauty Bay
Know Cosmetics
Available from Superdrug
KORRES
Available from LookFantastic
Lancer
Available from SpaceNK
Living Proof
Available from Cult Beauty
Makeup Eraser
Available from BeautyBay
NUDE Skincare
Available from SpaceNK
NUDESTIX
Available at Cult Beauty
NuFACE
Available for SpaceNK
OLEHENRIKSEN
Available from Feel Unique
Omorovicza
Available from Cult Beauty
Ouai
Available at Fabled
Perricone MD
Available from Space NK
Peter Thomas Roth
Available from Cult Beauty
Rahua
Available at Liberty
Rita Hazan
Available at Selfridges
Sachajuan
Available at Beauty Bay
SHOW Beauty
Available at Selfridges
Skin Laundry
Available at Liberty
SUNDAY RILEY
Available from SpaceNK
Surratt beauty
Available from Cult Beauty
tarte
Available from QVC
Tata Harper
Available from Cult Beauty
Too Cool For School
Available from Selfridges