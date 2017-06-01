Because the fact the UK STILL doesn't have Sephora is DUMB.

Everyone knows that Sephora is essentially mecca for the beauty junkies of the world. Yet, in the year of 2017, us UK based beauty addicts are still subjected to having to save our Sephora hauls for every time a friend/relative/random-person-you’ve-contacted-on-instagram goes abroad. And on a recent trip to Canada, I (of course) visited the land of beauty dreams itself… and you know what? I realised that we actually stock 99% of the brands already in the UK.

Yup those years of working in the beauty industry have finally paid off pals.

Okay so obviously we can’t get our paws on actual Sephora without crossing the pond. And yeah, there’s obviously the big brands like Chanel, NARS, Clarins – which, everyone knows you can pick up down your local Boots/Selfridges/John Lewis. And suuuuure, if you’re in the know – then you wouldn’t bat an eyelid to where stocks Anastasia Beverley Hills or Huda Beauty too. BUT for the people who aren’t aware where you can get all the awesome lesser-known-but-bloody-brilliant brands like Farmacy, Dr Dennis Gross and Too Cool For School I’mma ’bout to change your life. (you’re welcs)

Here’s a list of some of the BEST beauty brands stocked at Sephora – that you can actually buy in the UK too.

Algenist

Stocked at SpaceNK

Alterna Haircare

Stocked at Lookfantastic

Amazing Cosmetics

Stocked at Marks & Spencers

amika

Stocked at Salon Services

Anastasia Beverly Hills

Stocked at Cult Beauty



Apivita

Stocked at Harvey Nichols

Aquis

Available at Feel Unique

Atelier Cologne

Available at Selfridges

Besame Cosmetics

Available at Cult Beauty



BECCA

Available at Space NK

blendSMART

Available on QVC

Blinc

Available at Feel Unique

Buxom

Available at Debenhams



Cane + Austin

Available at Beauty Bay

Caudalie

Available at Lookfantastic



Christophe Robin

Available at Lookfantastic

CLEAN Reserve

Available from SpaceNK

COOLA

Available from BeautyBay



COVER FX

Available from SpaceNK

Available from SpaceNK

Deborah Lippmann

Available from Lookfantastic

DERMAdoctor

Available at Cult Beauty

Dr Roebuck’s

Available from Selfridges

Dr Brandt Skincare

Available from BeautyBay



Dr Dennis Gross Skincare

Available at Cult Beauty



Eight & Bob

Available from Feel Unique



Erborian

Available at SpaceNK



Erno Laszlo

Available from Lookfantastic

Farmacy

Available from Cult Beauty



Foreo

Available at Lookfantastic



Fresh

Available from Harrods

GLAMGLOW

Available from Feel Unique

Huda Beauty

Available at Cult Beauty



ILIA

Available from Naturisimo



iluminage

Available from Lookfantastic



IT Cosmetics

Available from Selfridges



James Read

Available from Marks & Spencers



Juliette Has A Gun

Available from Selfridges

KAPLAN MD

Available from Cult Beauty



Kat Von D

Available from Debenhams



Kevyn Aucoin

Available from Beauty Bay



Know Cosmetics

Available from Superdrug



KORRES

Available from LookFantastic



Lancer

Available from SpaceNK



Living Proof

Available from Cult Beauty

Makeup Eraser

Available from BeautyBay

NUDE Skincare

Available from SpaceNK



NUDESTIX

Available at Cult Beauty

NuFACE

Available for SpaceNK



OLEHENRIKSEN

Available from Feel Unique

Omorovicza

Available from Cult Beauty



Ouai

Available at Fabled



Perricone MD

Available from Space NK

Peter Thomas Roth

Available from Cult Beauty

Rahua

Available at Liberty



Rita Hazan

Available at Selfridges



Sachajuan

Available at Beauty Bay



SHOW Beauty

Available at Selfridges



Skin Laundry

Available at Liberty



SUNDAY RILEY

Available from SpaceNK

Surratt beauty

Available from Cult Beauty

tarte

Available from QVC



Tata Harper

Available from Cult Beauty



Too Cool For School

Available from Selfridges